Arsenal lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen confirmed as Mikel Arteta makes 10 changes for Champions League clash

11 Mar 2026

Arsenal have confirmed their starting lineup for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

The Gunners made the trek to Germany on the back of a narrow 2-1 FA Cup victory over Mansfield Town, and Mikel Arteta has unsurprisingly changed almost the entire team from that fifth-round victory.

Gabriel Martinelli is the only starter from Field Mill to retain his spot in the XI, as the Brazilian is given the nod on the left over Leandro Trossard, who is absent from the squad entirely.

The Belgian attacker went off with an injury in the triumph over Mansfield, as did Riccardo Calafiori, but the Italy international has been passed fit for a place on the bench.

Calafiori has inevitably made way for Leverkusen loanee Piero Hincapie, who lines up alongside all of his defensive regulars, including William Saliba following the Frenchman's recovery from an ankle injury.

Ben White has also recovered from a knock to make the matchday squad, but there is still no Martin Odegaard due to his knee issue, so Eberechi Eze will act as the creative focal point once more.

Viktor Gyokeres has been given the nod over former Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz in the final third, while academy prospects Max Dowman, Marli Salmon and Khari Ranson are all on the substitutes' bench.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: Hosts make major striker decision for Champions League clash

On Bayer Leverkusen's end, head coach Kasper Hjulmand has made just one alteration to the team that drew 3-3 with Freiburg in Saturday's Bundesliga showdown.

That alteration comes in midfield, where Equi Fernandez drops out in favour of Exequiel Palacios, meaning that Hjulmand has kept faith in teenage striker Christian Kofane.

The experienced Patrik Schick - who memorably finished as joint-top scorer at Euro 2020 - is available once again following a muscular injury, but the Czech Republic international must make do with a place on the bench.

Kofane has had a direct hand in 15 goals in 35 appearances for Leverkusen this season - seven of his own and eight assists - including setting up Alejandro Grimaldo in November's shock 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad.

As expected, former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah starts in a back three for Leverkusen, who have Janis Blaswich in goal while ex-Brentford shot-stopper Mark Flekken works his way back from a knee injury.

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Ranson, Mosquera, White, Jesus, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman, Salmon

Bayer Leverkusen starting lineup: Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Poku, Garcia, Palacios, Grimaldo; Terrier, Maza; Kofane

Subs: Omlin, Lomb, Fernandez, Hofmann, Tillman, Schick, Oermann, Tape, Culbreath