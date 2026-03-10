Team News: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 17:45

Former Premier League Invincibles meet former Bundesliga Invincibles on Wednesday evening, as Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal do battle in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the BayArena.

Kasper Hjulmand's men overcame Olympiacos 2-0 in the playoff round, while the Gunners swatted aside the competition in the league phase to top the standings with a perfect 24 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Out: Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament), Lucas Vazquez (calf), Eliesse Ben Seghir (calf), Nathan Tella (foot)

Doubtful: Patrik Schick (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Blaswich; Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba; Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Terrier; Kofane

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: William Saliba (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee), Ben White (knock), Leandro Trossard (knock), Riccardo Calafiori (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres