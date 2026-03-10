Four England players who can replace Kyle Walker at World Cup as Man City legend announces international retirement

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 15:58

Burnley right-back and Manchester City legend Kyle Walker has announced his retirement from international football, just a few months before England go for glory at the 2026 World Cup.

Since making his Three Lions debut as a 21-year-old in 2011, the defender won a staggering 96 caps for the national team, whom he represented at two World Cups and three European Championships.

Walker was a stalwart of Gareth Southgate's celebrated England setup up to Euro 2024, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man experienced a notable decline at Man City soon after and found future international opportunities limited.

Walker won his 96th and final cap for England in June's 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal, and the 35-year-old was always considered a long shot to make Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Walker has now officially ruled himself out of contention by calling time on his international career, and the Man City icon reflected on some of the highest highs and lowest lows of his international career.

Kyle Walker highlights Euro 2026 Iceland humiliation as England retirement confirmed

96 caps ?

Five major tournaments ???????

A #ThreeLions legend ⭐



Thank you for everything, Kyle ? pic.twitter.com/4fXb2bOsSt — England (@England) March 10, 2026

"To represent your country once, let alone 96 times, I'm extremely proud of that," Walker told englandfootball.com. "To then go to the tournaments that I've been to and experience what I have for both myself and my teammates, and also to see the thousands, if not millions, of people enjoying the same experience, it's a great honour.

"To be among the first team to represent England in a major final since 1966, I'm really proud to say that I was a part of that. You always look back at the highs and the lows, and certainly Iceland was a low.



“But when we started this journey, especially with Gareth, we wanted to make sure that we were recognised as one of the best nations in the world. I think we’re definitely on the path to doing that, and I still say we because I've been a part of that."

Walker hangs up his international jersey having scored just one goal for England - in a 1-1 Euros Qualifying draw with Ukraine in September 2023 - in addition to providing 10 assists for his country.

The 35-year-old also holds a unique Three Lions record, as he has made more appearances at the new Wembley Stadium than any other senior England men's player with 40

Four England players who can replace Kyle Walker after international retirement

© Imago

Few would have expected to see Walker enter another international tournament as England's first-choice right-back, and there are a host of suitable successors lined up to fill the 35-year-old's boots.

While Trent Alexander-Arnold is a standout name, the Real Madrid man's domestic struggles are doing him no favours, and Reece James may be many fans' first pick - providing the Chelsea skipper stays fit.

However, a fit-again Tino Livramento - who is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester City - is another viable candidate - as is the versatile Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur.

Walker's former understudy Rico Lewis is fighting an uphill battle to make the journey to the USA, as is Arsenal's Ben White; it is not clear whether the injury-plagued defender has even ended his self-imposed exile.

As the countdown to the World Cup continues, England boss Tuchel has also been told that three players deserve a call-up for this month's friendlies with Japan and Uruguay.