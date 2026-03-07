Harry Maguire: Will criminal conviction prevent Man United centre-back from representing England at the 2026 World Cup?

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 12:34

Harry Maguire's lawyers have allegedly insisted that the Manchester United centre-back will be available to represent England at the 2026 World Cup despite his criminal conviction.

The 32-year-old has been handed a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court over an incident in Mykonos in August 2020.

Maguire faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, and the England international was convicted on all three counts.

According to Sky Sports News, Maguire's legal team will appeal the guilty verdict, with the Englishman denying any wrongdoing.

Maguire's lawyers 'insist' defender can play at World Cup

There have since been suggestions that the criminal conviction will prevent Maguire from being allowed to represent England at the 2026 World Cup.

Maguire has been in excellent form for Man United of late and is firmly in contention to be named in Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions squad for the summer tournament.

Under America's immigration laws, any non-US citizen travelling to the country must acquire a visa, and there has been some confusion whether Maguire's criminal conviction would prevent him from being allowed to enter America.

However, it is understood that the fact he has been sentenced in a country other than the United Kingdom, and that his sentence has been suspended, should mean that he has no issues securing a visa, lawyers told Sky Sports News.

President Donald Trump could, in theory, deny access to Maguire, although the fact that the centre-back only needs a temporary visa works in his favour.

Maguire is in Tuchel's plans for the 2026 World Cup

The situation would be much more complicated for the Englishman if he was looking to make the move to a MLS outfit, which require him needing a permanent visa.

The 2026 World Cup will take run from June 11 until July 19, with matches set to take place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

England will take on Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage of the tournament, and the Three Lions are viewed as one of the favourites to triumph.

Maguire has made 64 appearances for England, including 12 outings at the World Cup, and it would be a surprise if the defender was not in Tuchel's final squad considering the lack of top-class options available in that area of the field.