Greek court hands Man United, England centre-back Harry Maguire 15-month suspended sentence

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 16:32

A Greek court has handed Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire a 15-month suspended sentence over an incident in Mykonos in August 2020.

Maguire faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, and the England international was convicted on all three counts.

The 32-year-old has always denied any wrongdoing, and according to Sky Sports News, the defender will be appealing against the verdict.

Maguire was arrested after a fight broke out involving his family outside a bar in August 2020.

The 15-month suspended sentence has been reduced from the original 21-month sentence, but Maguire remains determined to clear his name.

The Englishman was not present in Mykonos, as he is currently preparing to be a part of the Man United squad against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Maguire was substituted against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon due to illness, but the expectation is that the centre-back will be in the squad against Newcastle.

A suspended sentence means that Maguire will avoid prison unless he commits another offence.

Maguire has been in excellent form for Man United since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, and he is expected to be handed a new contract by the Red Devils, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

The defender's form has also put him firmly back in contention to be named in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.