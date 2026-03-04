Kobbie Mainoo's 'lingering' issues mean Man United future is far from certain

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 11:43 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 11:46

Kobbie Mainoo reportedly still has 'lingering' issues with Manchester United despite his turnaround at Old Trafford.

The England international asked to leave Man United on loan last summer and again at the start of January after it became clear that he was not regarded by Ruben Amorim as a starter.

However, the 20-year-old's situation has changed drastically since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, starting each of the team's seven Premier League games under the 44-year-old, who is now the firm favourite to take the job on a permanent basis this summer.

Mainoo has a strong relationship with Carrick, but there remains uncertainty when it comes to his future with the 20-time English champions.

Mainoo still has 'lingering' issues at Man United

The midfielder's existing deal is due to expire in June 2027, and he is one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad on approximately £25,000 a week.

According to the Daily Mail, there is 'considerably more chance' of Mainoo now signing a new contract at Old Trafford due to his turnaround under Carrick.

However, the report claims that there are still issues when it comes to a potential salary for the Englishman.

Man United are believed to be willing to offer Mainoo £100,000 a week, but it has been claimed that his current form could see his representatives ask for more.

Mainoo is believed to have agreed to compromise on a new salary but did not hear back from Man United until Amorim left the club in January.

Mainoo has been in excellent form under Carrick

Napoli, at one stage, were seen as the heavy favourites to sign Mainoo on loan, while it is understood that Chelsea also made contact over a move.

Mainoo, who is now firmly back in England contention, has provided three assists in 21 appearances for the 20-time English champions during the 2025-26 campaign.

In total, the midfielder has represented Man United on 93 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in the process.