Preview: Heracles vs FC Utrecht - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 04 Mar 2026 11:32

Heracles Almelo will welcome FC Utrecht to the Asito Stadion on Friday in the Eredivisie as the season moves into its decisive phase, with both sides still firmly having something to play for.

The visitors, fresh from keeping their European ambitions alive with a crucial victory over AZ Alkmaar, the Domstad outfit return to the road hoping to replicate the positive result they secured against their host in the reverse fixture in August.

Match preview

Heracles are staring at a bleak outlook as they languish at the bottom of the Eredivisie table and appear set for a return to the second tier following yet another home defeat last weekend.

The situation in Almelo has been marked by instability, with the arrival of 29-year-old Vincent Heilmann from PSV’s Under-19 setup to become a fourth managerial appointment this season, although Ernest Faber remains in charge and could yet see out the current campaign.

Last weekend’s 3-1 home loss to league leaders PSV Eindhoven may have been understandable in isolation, but it extended a dismal run that has seen Heracles lose four consecutive matches by an aggregate score of 12-2.

That defeat followed a heavy 4-0 reverse against Go Ahead Eagles and a narrow 1-0 loss to struggling NAC Breda, results that have deepened their slide and left them nine points adrift of safety ahead of Utrecht’s visit.

It is rare for the league’s most porous defence to avoid relegation, and Heracles’ tally of 65 goals conceded, at least 15 more than PEC Zwolle underlines a vulnerability that has consistently undermined their campaign.

The Heraclieden have finished each of their last three top-flight seasons in the bottom five and are no strangers to a survival battle, yet their current predicament appears increasingly desperate as pressure continues to mount.

Having already lost seven of their 13 home league fixtures, the Almelo outfit are in urgent need of improved results on their own turf with only nine matches remaining.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Shots

Utrecht are pushing for a return to European competition next season, and their cause has been strengthened by three wins in their last four matches and just one defeat in their previous six outings.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, a direct rival in the race for Europe has boosted confidence within Ron Jan’s squad that their disappointing Europa League campaign this season, which came after a 15-year absence, could be followed by another opportunity to compete on the continental stage.

De Domstedelingen secured back-to-back wins over NEC Nijmegen and Groningen before Thijs Oosting’s 79th-minute equaliser for PEC Zwolle briefly halted their momentum, but the feel-good factor returned against AZ and they will see bottom-placed Heracles as a favourable next opponent.

Utrecht currently sit eighth with 34 points, clinging to the final European qualification spot on goal difference ahead of Heerenveen, and could move up to seventh depending on results elsewhere this weekend.

In the reverse fixture in August 2025, Utrecht thrashed Heracles 4-0, though they did lose at the Asito Stadion last season, and they hold the stronger overall record in this fixture with 23 wins from 48 meetings, alongside 12 defeats and 13 draws.

Heracles Eredivisie form:

LWLLLL

Heracles form (all competitions):

LWLLLL

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

DLWWDW

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

DLWWDW

Team News

© Imago

Faber made four changes to the side that suffered defeat at Go Ahead Eagles, with defender Alec van Hoorenbeeck returning to the starting lineup after recovering from illness, while Sava-Arangel Cestic was named on the bench following a minor fitness issue.

The home side remain without former Arsenal midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury that has disrupted his debut season at the club, while Mario Engels, Fabian de Keijzer and Sem Scheperman are sidelined with muscle problems.

For Utrecht, defensive options are limited with Siebe Horemans (calf), Mike Eerdhuijzen (thigh) and Niklas Vesterlund (groin) all unavailable, while Victor Jensen (knee) is ruled out and Zidane Iqbal remains sidelined.

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller was withdrawn after 90 minutes against PEC, but the 31-year-old was subsequently left out of the squad for the clash with AZ Alkmaar as he continues to struggle with injury issues this season.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Wieckhoff, Te Wierik, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Bozinovski, Zamburek, Hrustic; Unuvar; Ahlstrand, Zeefuik

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Didden, Van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel, De Wit; Alarcon, Cathline, Stepanov

We say: Heracles 1-2 FC Utrecht

Faber is under significant pressure and many supporters are already bracing for life in the second division, though the players will still be motivated to deliver a spirited performance in front of their home crowd.

Utrecht have everything to play for in the race for European qualification, and while the pressure to secure points on the road could present challenges, Jan’s side appear well placed to claim all three points and continue their upward trajectory.

