Team News: Newcastle United vs. Manchester United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Darren Plant | 03 Mar 2026 20:15

Michael Carrick has decisions to make regarding his defence as Manchester United prepare to take on Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

While the Red Devils defeated Crystal Palace on Sunday, Newcastle lost to Everton in a five-goal thriller, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh)

Doubtful: Jacob Ramsey (illness), Nick Woltemade (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

MANCHESTER UNITED

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez (calf), Mason Mount (knock), Luke Shaw (foot/illness), Harry Maguire (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko