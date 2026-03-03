Newcastle team news: Nick Woltemade, Jacob Ramsey, Tino Livramento update from Eddie Howe before Man United clash

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Mar 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 12:20

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has offered a fresh update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are seeking to make a swift return to winning ways after suffering a 3-2 home defeat to Everton on Saturday – their 12th league defeat of the campaign.

Jacob Ramsey recovered from a minor hamstring issue to start and score for Newcastle, but the midfielder was substituted at half time due to sickness.

Howe has since revealed that there may be an “illness” in his Newcastle camp, as forward Nick Woltemade is also feeling under the weather and has subsequently been absent from training in the last couple of days.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Howe said: "Jacob Ramsey was in yesterday, trained fine so a quick recovery from him.

“There's an illness, potentially, in the squad because Nick Woltemade has gone down ill and we haven't seen him for a couple of days, but we will give him every chance for tomorrow.”

Asked about the impact that Ramsey has had in recent weeks in the first team - two goals and one assist in his last three PL appearances - Howe told reporters: "He's getting better and better. When we first signed him, it was clear from the training we were doing how good, technically, he is.

© Imago

Latest update on Ramsey, Woltemade, Livramento from Howe

"He very rarely wastes the ball, is really good in tight areas and he has good athleticism to add to the other side so I think he has a little bit of everything.

"It's been great to see him score a couple of really important goals for us. Naturally, playing in midfield, I think you need to contribute in that area as well. That will do his confidence levels, those two goals, the world of good.

"I think he now feels fully at home and comfortable what he's been asked to do so really positive signs for him."

The fact that Ramsey has been training suggests that he has a good chance of featuring in some capacity against Man United, but a late call is set to be made on the availability of Woltemade.

Elsewhere, Howe has provided a positive update on Tino Livramento’s recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the beginning of January.

"Tino Livramento is getting closer and closer,” said Howe. “This game possibly comes too soon for him, we are desperate for him to become available."

Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) are four Newcastle players who remain in the treatment room along with Livramento.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

‘We have to focus in the right areas... We can’t play with any fear’

Although an appearance against Man United is not on the cards for Livramento, there could be a chance for the full-back to return for one of Newcastle’s upcoming games against Man City (FA Cup fifth-round tie) on Saturday, or against Barcelona (first leg of Champions League last-16 tie) next Tuesday.

Sharing his thoughts on Newcastle’s fixture schedule, playing in three different competitions in a short period of time, Howe said: "We have to get the focus in the right areas. The focus has to be on what we can do better and we try to bring it back to what can help the players and our next performance.

"The players and my staff did a really good job of trying to bring it back to that. We did some good work on the training pitch, one of the rare opportunities we've had to do that, and today will be the same.

"It's highlighting themes and mentality to our performance that will help us in our next run of games. They are all pivotal games. The games we have, we have to try and be positive and relish those games.

"We can’t play with any fear, need to go and attack the games and be as positive as we can be."

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, one point behind rivals Sunderland in 12th and nine points behind Chelsea in sixth with 10 games remaining.