Man City injury news: Fresh Erling Haaland, Nico O’Reilly update from Pep Guardiola before crucial Nottingham Forest clash

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Mar 2026 13:15

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of striker Erling Haaland ahead of Wednesday’s important Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League's top scorer with 22 goals this season was left out of the Citizens squad for last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Leeds United due to a “little injury” he picked up in training a few days before the match.

It remains unclear as to exactly what issues Haaland is dealing with, but Guardiola clarified to reporters post-match that he is not nursing a knee injury, contrary to previous reports.

Guardiola also said that the Norwegian's injury is “not a big issue” and the Catalan coach has since delivered a promising update on his condition.

Speaking about Haaland at a press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola said: "He feels much better, but yesterday we didn't train. Now we have training and will decide today."

Guardiola has also confirmed that "We will do the same for Nico O'Reilly after the training”, after the Citizens starlet was taken off with an ankle problem in the second half against Leeds.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are the only other Man City players currently in the treatment room, while Jeremy Doku is back in contention to play after watching on as an unused substitute against Leeds, having previously missed six games with a calf problem.

Guardiola in dreamland as Man City compete for multiple trophies

Man City have now entered a crucial period in their season and, along with Arsenal, are still in the mix to win an unprecedented quadruple, competing for the Premier League title as well as EFL Cup, FA Cup and Champions League silverware.

In the Premier League, City sit second in the table and five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more and will travel to Brighton on the same evening that the Citizens play host to Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola is aware of the challenges his City side will face in the Premier League heading down the home straight, but he is nevertheless relishing this “dream” scenario he and his team find themselves in as they compete on multiple fronts.

"Premier League is so tough,” said Guardiola. “Always I've said, I don't judge the teams depending on the position of the table, never ever. I know the quality they have.

"The privilege in March to be here, we are in the competitions. A dream. We're so happy. Ok, knowing 10 games left [in the Premier League], two games against [Real] Madrid [in the Champions League], game with Newcastle in the FA Cup - it's good to be here. I'm only concerned about tomorrow [against Forest].

Man City “can't drop points” in title battle with Arsenal, says Guardiola

Sharing his thoughts on relegation-threatened Forest and their new head coach Vitor Pereira, Guardiola added: "I remember him from Porto. It was the Super Cup in Monaco, I remember perfectly. I remember playing Wolves last season, they outplayed us in the first half, we were incredibly lucky.

"A top-class manager. They were alive against Brighton and Liverpool. When we played them with Sean Dyche, they have quality players like Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi. They have top, top players and a big squad.

"They play for important things (battling against relegation) like us and this is starting to be decisive part of the season. We have two games in the Premier League before the international break. We can't drop points because we are five points behind Arsenal."

Man City head into Wednesday’s clash having won four of their last five Premier League meetings against Nottingham Forest (L1), winning 2-1 earlier this season at the City Ground.