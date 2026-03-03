Man City vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Mar 2026 13:25 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 13:27

Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City will attempt to narrow the gap to leaders Arsenal once again when they take on relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest this week.

The Citizens picked up all three points in the reverse fixture against the Tricky Trees in December, winning 2-1 at the City Ground.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Nottingham Forest kickoff?

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest will kick off at 19:30 UK time on Sunday.

This fixture is one of five taking place on the same evening, including with Brighton & Hove Albion versus Arsenal.

Where is Man City vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

This Premier League contest will take place at the Etihad Stadium, the home of Man City, which holds a capacity of 53,400 spectators.

The Citizens have won their last three home encounters with Forest, including a 3-0 Premier League victory in December 2024.

How to watch Man City vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 in the UK and Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 4 is available on channel 421 for Sky subscribers, 434 for BT/EE TV customers, and 530 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Man City and Nottingham Forest.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. Nottingham Forest will be available on the TNT Sports YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 22:40 on BBC One on Wednesday night.

What is at stake for Man City and Nottingham Forest?

There is plenty riding on every game for Man City as they, along with Arsenal, remain in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple – Premier League glory has, and always will be, the priority for Pep Guardiola, though

City have won each of their last four league games, including a 1-0 victory at Leeds on Saturday, and they currently sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Arsenal and with a crucial game in hand on the Gunners.

As for Nottingham Forest, they can ill-afford to drop too many more points if they wish to avoid slipping into the relegation zone, with just two points separating the Tricky Trees in 17th from West Ham United in 18th spot.

New head coach Vitor Pereira has suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats since taking the reigns at the City Ground, with a 1-0 home loss to Liverpool followed by last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton.