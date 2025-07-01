Sports Mole rounds up all of Manchester City's expiring contracts for next summer and in 2027.

After failing to win a major trophy for the first time in eight years during a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, before crashing out in the last 16 of the FIFA CLub World Cup, Manchester City are determined to put things right and return to the summit of English and European football in the 2025-26 season.

Pep Guardiola works with one of the most star-studded squads in world football - when everyone is fit - and while some players are tied down to long-term contracts, others are facing uncertain futures at the club.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the Man City players whose contracts either expire at the end of next summer, or in 2026.

Which Man City players are out of contract next summer?

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £38.4m

Joined: July 2017

Joining fee: £43m

Man City appearances: 407

Man City goals: 72

Honours



Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Bernardo Silva has been named Man City's new captain for the 2025-26 season, but the versatile playmaker is out of contract in the summer of 2026 and is keen to return to boyhood club Benfica before he retires.

Age: 34

Position: Right-back

Transfer value: £5.1m

Joined: July 2017

Joining fee: £45m

Man City appearances: 319

Man City goals: 6

Honours



Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Kyle Walker asked to leave Man City in January 2025 and spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, who have decided against signing the 34-year-old on a permanent deal.

Walker is out of contract in June 2026, but he is likely to leave Man City this summer as he is deemed surplus to requirements under Guardiola.

Age: 30

Position: Centre-back

Transfer value: £25.6m

Joined: August 2016

Joining fee: £47.5m

Man City appearances: 277

Man City goals: 19

Honours



Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23



EFL Cup (2): 2017-18, 2019-20



Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



John Stones has been an integral first-team figure at Man City over the last eight years, but th 30-year-old has struggled with a number of niggling injuries in recent seasons, raising question marks over his long-term future at the club. Stones has insisted that he intends to stay at the Etihad Stadium this summer, though.

Age: 34

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £4.3m

Joined: August 2023 (second spell)

Joining fee: Free

Man City appearances (two spells): 358

Man City goals: 65

Honours



Premier League (5): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23



FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019



Champions League (1): 2022-23



Ilkay Gundogan is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign after an automatic one-year extension was recently triggered by Man City, but speculation over the long-term future of the soon-to-be 35-year-old is still rife amid reported interest form Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Age: 31

Position: Goalkeeper

Transfer value: £17m

Joined: July 2017

Joining fee: £35m

Man City appearances: 372

Man City clean sheets: 168

Honours



Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Ederson has been Man City's undisputed number one goalkeeper ever since he joined the club in 2017, and he has confirmed that he intends to stay at the club this season. However, speculation over a possible switch to Saudi Arabia continues to linger.

Age: 32

Position: Goalkeeper

Transfer value: £6.9m

Joined: July 2022

Joining fee: Free

Man City appearances: 56

Man City clean sheets: 25

Honours



Premier League (2): 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (1): 2022-23



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega continues to play second fiddle to Ederson and it is thought that the German would be open to a return to his homeland in search of regular first-team football.

Age: 22

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £17m

Joined: 2013

Joining fee: Free (Academy)

Man City appearances: 34

Man City goals: 7

Honours



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



Community Shield (1): 2024



Academy graduate James McAtee is rated highly by Man City, but the attacking midfielder struggled for regular game time under Guardiola in the 2024-25 season and he is expected to move on this summer amid interest from a host of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs.

Age: 33

Position: Goalkeeper

Transfer value: £515,000

Joined: 2025

Joining fee: Free

Man City appearances: 0

Man City clean sheets: 0

Honours



N/A



Marcus Bettinelli joined Man City on a free transfer from Chelsea in June 2025 and will provide cover for Ederson and Ortega in the 2025-26 season.

Which Man City players are out of contract in June 2027?

Age: 29

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £94.5m

Joined: July 2019

Joining fee: £62.5m

Man City appearances: 265

Man City goals: 26

Honours



Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (1): 2022-23



EFL Cup (2): 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (1): 2019



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Ballon d'Or (1): 2024



Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football, Rodri endured a troublesome injury-hit 2024-25 campaign, but he is still regarded as an integral first-team player when fit and available for Guardiola's side and there have been reports to suggest that Man City are keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

Age: 25

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £85.9m

Joined: July 2004

Joining fee: Free (Academy)

Man City appearances: 319

Man City goals: 100

Honours



Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23



EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21



Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Phil Foden is keen to swiftly move on from a difficult 2024-25 campaign and is hoping to re-establish himself as a star player for Man City in the new campaign. There are currently no concerns about where his future lies.

Age: 28

Position: Defender

Transfer value: £55.8m

Joined: September 2020

Joining fee: £65m

Man City appearances: 222

Man City goals: 4

Honours



Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (1): 2022-23



EFL Cup (1): 2020-21



Community Shield (1): 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Ruben Dias is regarded as an important member of Pep Guardiola's squad and it is understood that Man City are looking to tie the 28-year-old down to a new long-term contract.

Age: 31

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £17.2m

Joined: July 2023

Joining fee: £25m

Man City appearances: 88

Man City goals: 10

Honours



Premier League (1): 2023-24



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Mateo Kovacic is considered as a valuable member of Guardiola's squad and is set to feature regularly - when fit - in the 2025-26 season. There are currently no concerns about where his future lies.

Age: 29

Position: Defender

Transfer value: £24m

Joined: September 2022

Joining fee: £15m

Man City appearances: 136

Man City goals: 5

Honours



Premier League (2): 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (1): 2022-23



Community Shield (1): 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Manuel Akanji is another who is considered as a valuable member of Guardiola's squad, and when fit, he is likely to receive regular game time in the 2025-26 season. There are currently no concerns about where his future lies.

Age: 30

Position: Defender

Transfer value: £21.5m

Joined: August 2020

Joining fee: £40m

Man City appearances: 145

Man City goals: 10

Honours



Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (1): 2022-23



EFL Cup (1): 2020-21



Community Shield (1): 2024



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Nathan Ake is regarded as one of Man City's strongest defenders when fit and available, but he has struggled with a number of injury issues in recent seasons, raising question marks over his long-term future at the club.

Age: 29

Position: Midfielder

Transfer value: £24m

Joined: August 2021

Joining fee: £100m

Man City appearances: 157

Man City goals: 17

Honours



Premier League (3): 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24



FA Cup (1): 2022-23



Champions League (1): 2022-23



UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023



FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023



Jack Grealish is facing an uncertain future at Man City after falling down the pecking order and being omitted from Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup. At 29 years of age, Grealish will weigh up his options this summer ahead of a likely exit, either on loan or on a permanent basis.