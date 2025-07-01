After failing to win a major trophy for the first time in eight years during a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, before crashing out in the last 16 of the FIFA CLub World Cup, Manchester City are determined to put things right and return to the summit of English and European football in the 2025-26 season.
Pep Guardiola works with one of the most star-studded squads in world football - when everyone is fit - and while some players are tied down to long-term contracts, others are facing uncertain futures at the club.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the Man City players whose contracts either expire at the end of next summer, or in 2026.
Which Man City players are out of contract next summer?
Bernardo Silva
Age: 30
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £38.4m
Joined: July 2017
Joining fee: £43m
Man City appearances: 407
Man City goals: 72
Honours
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Bernardo Silva has been named Man City's new captain for the 2025-26 season, but the versatile playmaker is out of contract in the summer of 2026 and is keen to return to boyhood club Benfica before he retires.
Kyle Walker
Age: 34
Position: Right-back
Transfer value: £5.1m
Joined: July 2017
Joining fee: £45m
Man City appearances: 319
Man City goals: 6
Honours
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Kyle Walker asked to leave Man City in January 2025 and spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, who have decided against signing the 34-year-old on a permanent deal.
Walker is out of contract in June 2026, but he is likely to leave Man City this summer as he is deemed surplus to requirements under Guardiola.
John Stones
Age: 30
Position: Centre-back
Transfer value: £25.6m
Joined: August 2016
Joining fee: £47.5m
Man City appearances: 277
Man City goals: 19
Honours
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (2): 2017-18, 2019-20
- Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
John Stones has been an integral first-team figure at Man City over the last eight years, but th 30-year-old has struggled with a number of niggling injuries in recent seasons, raising question marks over his long-term future at the club. Stones has insisted that he intends to stay at the Etihad Stadium this summer, though.
Ilkay Gundogan
Age: 34
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £4.3m
Joined: August 2023 (second spell)
Joining fee: Free
Man City appearances (two spells): 358
Man City goals: 65
Honours
- Premier League (5): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
Ilkay Gundogan is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 campaign after an automatic one-year extension was recently triggered by Man City, but speculation over the long-term future of the soon-to-be 35-year-old is still rife amid reported interest form Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Ederson
Age: 31
Position: Goalkeeper
Transfer value: £17m
Joined: July 2017
Joining fee: £35m
Man City appearances: 372
Man City clean sheets: 168
Honours
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (3): 2018, 2019, 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Ederson has been Man City's undisputed number one goalkeeper ever since he joined the club in 2017, and he has confirmed that he intends to stay at the club this season. However, speculation over a possible switch to Saudi Arabia continues to linger.
Stefan Ortega
Age: 32
Position: Goalkeeper
Transfer value: £6.9m
Joined: July 2022
Joining fee: Free
Man City appearances: 56
Man City clean sheets: 25
Honours
- Premier League (2): 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega continues to play second fiddle to Ederson and it is thought that the German would be open to a return to his homeland in search of regular first-team football.
James McAtee
Age: 22
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £17m
Joined: 2013
Joining fee: Free (Academy)
Man City appearances: 34
Man City goals: 7
Honours
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- Community Shield (1): 2024
Academy graduate James McAtee is rated highly by Man City, but the attacking midfielder struggled for regular game time under Guardiola in the 2024-25 season and he is expected to move on this summer amid interest from a host of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs.
Marcus Bettinelli
Age: 33
Position: Goalkeeper
Transfer value: £515,000
Joined: 2025
Joining fee: Free
Man City appearances: 0
Man City clean sheets: 0
Honours
- N/A
Marcus Bettinelli joined Man City on a free transfer from Chelsea in June 2025 and will provide cover for Ederson and Ortega in the 2025-26 season.
Which Man City players are out of contract in June 2027?
Rodri
Age: 29
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £94.5m
Joined: July 2019
Joining fee: £62.5m
Man City appearances: 265
Man City goals: 26
Honours
- Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- EFL Cup (2): 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (1): 2019
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
- Ballon d'Or (1): 2024
Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football, Rodri endured a troublesome injury-hit 2024-25 campaign, but he is still regarded as an integral first-team player when fit and available for Guardiola's side and there have been reports to suggest that Man City are keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract.
Phil Foden
Age: 25
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £85.9m
Joined: July 2004
Joining fee: Free (Academy)
Man City appearances: 319
Man City goals: 100
Honours
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (2): 2018, 2019
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Phil Foden is keen to swiftly move on from a difficult 2024-25 campaign and is hoping to re-establish himself as a star player for Man City in the new campaign. There are currently no concerns about where his future lies.
Ruben Dias
Age: 28
Position: Defender
Transfer value: £55.8m
Joined: September 2020
Joining fee: £65m
Man City appearances: 222
Man City goals: 4
Honours
- Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- EFL Cup (1): 2020-21
- Community Shield (1): 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Ruben Dias is regarded as an important member of Pep Guardiola's squad and it is understood that Man City are looking to tie the 28-year-old down to a new long-term contract.
Mateo Kovacic
Age: 31
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £17.2m
Joined: July 2023
Joining fee: £25m
Man City appearances: 88
Man City goals: 10
Honours
- Premier League (1): 2023-24
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Mateo Kovacic is considered as a valuable member of Guardiola's squad and is set to feature regularly - when fit - in the 2025-26 season. There are currently no concerns about where his future lies.
Manuel Akanji
Age: 29
Position: Defender
Transfer value: £24m
Joined: September 2022
Joining fee: £15m
Man City appearances: 136
Man City goals: 5
Honours
- Premier League (2): 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- Community Shield (1): 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Manuel Akanji is another who is considered as a valuable member of Guardiola's squad, and when fit, he is likely to receive regular game time in the 2025-26 season. There are currently no concerns about where his future lies.
Nathan Ake
Age: 30
Position: Defender
Transfer value: £21.5m
Joined: August 2020
Joining fee: £40m
Man City appearances: 145
Man City goals: 10
Honours
- Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- EFL Cup (1): 2020-21
- Community Shield (1): 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Nathan Ake is regarded as one of Man City's strongest defenders when fit and available, but he has struggled with a number of injury issues in recent seasons, raising question marks over his long-term future at the club.
Jack Grealish
Age: 29
Position: Midfielder
Transfer value: £24m
Joined: August 2021
Joining fee: £100m
Man City appearances: 157
Man City goals: 17
Honours
- Premier League (3): 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
Jack Grealish is facing an uncertain future at Man City after falling down the pecking order and being omitted from Guardiola's squad for the Club World Cup. At 29 years of age, Grealish will weigh up his options this summer ahead of a likely exit, either on loan or on a permanent basis.