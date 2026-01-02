Preview: Real Madrid vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 17:42 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 17:46

Real Madrid will be aiming to start their 2026 on a positive note when they welcome Real Betis to Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while Real Betis are sixth, five points ahead of seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Real Madrid have a record of 13 wins, three draws and two defeats from their 18 La Liga matches this season, with 42 points leaving them in second spot in the table, four points behind the reigning champions Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso's side ended 2025 with three straight wins, beating Alaves and Sevilla in Spain's top flight either side of a 3-2 success over CF Talavera in the Copa del Rey.

Los Blancos had a wobble towards the end of last year, which saw them give up first spot in the La Liga table, and they cannot afford too many more slip-ups due to the strength of Barcelona.

Real Madrid will switch their focus to the Spanish Super Cup after this match, preparing to tackle Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the tournament ahead of a potential final against either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.

Alonso's team are also chasing success in the Champions League in the second half of the season, with the capital outfit currently seventh in the overall table, boasting a record of four wins and two losses from their six matches in the competition.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Betis, meanwhile, ended 2025 with a 4-0 success over Getafe, and the Seville outfit have been victorious in three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have picked up 28 points from their opening 17 matches of the season, which has left them in sixth spot in the division, five points ahead of seventh-placed Celta and five from Espanyol in fifth position.

Real Betis have only actually lost three times in La Liga this season, but too many draws (seven) have cost them a spot higher up the division.

The Seville outfit recorded a 2-1 win over Real Madrid when the two sides last locked horns in March 2025, but the reverse game at Bernabeu ended in a 2-0 success for Los Blancos.

Real Betis have not actually managed to overcome Real Madrid at Bernabeu since May 2019, but four of the last seven league fixtures between the two sides have finished all square.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

DDWLWW

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WLLWWW

Real Betis La Liga form:

DDWLDW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WLWDWW

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will be missing Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON) and Kylian Mbappe (knee) for their first match of 2026.

Mbappe suffered a knee injury during a training session earlier this week, and it was initially claimed that the France international would be missing for the remainder of the month, but there is now thought to be a chance that the forward could be involved in the Super Cup.

Gonzalo Garcia is yet to find the back of the net this season, but the Spaniard is expected to be given the nod through the middle against Pellegrini's side.

As for Real Betis, Isco (muscle), Cedric Bakambu (AFCON), Abde Ezzalzouli (AFCON), Sofyan Amrabat (AFCON) will miss the contest at Bernabeu.

Junior Firpo (muscle), Diego Llorente (muscle) are also doubts, and it remains to be seen whether the duo will be available for selection this weekend.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Real Betis XI on Sunday, with Antony in line to feature down the right, while Cucho Hernandez, who has netted seven times in La Liga this season, will operate in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Vinicius

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Deossa, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ruibal; Hernandez

We say: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Without Mbappe, Real Madrid are significantly weaker, and Real Betis will fancy their chances of causing Los Blancos huge problems on Sunday, but we are still expecting the home side to navigate their way to an important three points.

