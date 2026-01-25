How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 25 Jan 2026 23:34

Real Madrid will conclude the Champions League league phase with a clash against Portuguese giants Benfica.

Los Blancos enter Wednesday's fixture in third spot in the standings, while Jose Mourinho's side are down in 29th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League fixture.

What time does Benfica vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Where is Benfica vs. Real Madrid being played?

The game will take place in Lisbon at Benfica's Estadio da Luz.

This will be the first time that the two teams have faced off in European competition since the 1964-65 European Cup, when Benfica claimed a 6-3 aggregate victory in the quarter-final stage.

How to watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers will be able to watch the game via TNT Sports Extra.

Streaming

Alternatively, the match will be available to watch on the Discovery+ website and app, which can be accessed via a number of different devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, TVs and game consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights will be uploaded to the Discovery+ platform, as well as the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Benfica and Real Madrid?

Benfica's knockout hopes were dealt a major blow by last Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Juventus, leaving them stuck on six points and two points away from the top 24.

As a result, Mourinho's side know they must beat Real Madrid to have any chance of progressing to the playoff stage.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are in a strong position to advance straight to the last 16 after winning five of their seven league phase matches (L2).

Alvaro Arbeloa's side head into the final matchday with a two-point cushion to the teams sitting outside the top eight, including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.