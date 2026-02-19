Vinicius Junior latest: Real Madrid release statement following racism allegation

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 19:24

Real Madrid have released a statement revealing that they have "provided UEFA with all the available evidence on the incidents" that occurred during Tuesday's clash with Benfica.

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the match as Real Madrid recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff.

However, the post-match talk has been dominated by alleged racial abuse of Vinicius by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

The European contest was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius reported racial abuse.

Vinicius' celebration was excessive in the eyes of the referee, which led to a yellow card being produced, but following an interaction with Prestianni, the Real Madrid forward told match official Francois Letexier that he had been racially abused.

Real Madrid release statement on Vinicius racism incident

Real Madrid's players walked off the pitch, but the match was eventually able to restart and did indeed finish, with the Spanish giants recording a 1-0 win.

"Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are," said Vinicius on Instagram after the match.

"But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life.

"I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose."

However, Prestianni took to social media to deny the racist abuse.

"I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard," wrote the midfielder. "I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."

Benfica 0-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius has accused Prestianni of racism during Champions League tie

Real Madrid have now released a statement on the incident.

"Real Madrid C. F. communicates that today he has provided UEFA with all the available evidence on the incidents that occurred last Tuesday, February 17 in the Champions League match that our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica," the statement said.

"Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA after the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match.

"Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous endorsement, support and affection that our player Vinicius Jr has received from all areas of world football.

"Real Madrid will continue to work, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence and hatred in sport and society."

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho had a controversial reaction to the incident, claiming that Vinicius had incited the Portuguese club's fans prior to the alleged racist comment.