Osasuna vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 19 Feb 2026 14:14 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 14:14

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 success over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos have also moved to the top of the La Liga table, with the capital giants currently two points clear of reigning champions Barcelona at the summit.

Real Madrid were 4-1 winners over Real Sociedad in the league last time out, and they have actually been victorious in their last four matches in all competitions.

Osasuna, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Elche, and they currently sit in 10th position in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest in Spain's top flight this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 96

Real Madrid wins: 63

Draws: 20

Osasuna wins: 13

Real Madrid and Osasuna have locked horns on 96 occasions throughout history, and as expected, Los Blancos comfortably lead the head-to-head, boasting 63 wins to Osasuna's 13, while 20 of their fixtures have finished level.

The capital outfit have scored 217 times against Osasuna, meanwhile, conceding 87, and the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture is a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, with the forward netting 12 times during his time with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid posted five straight wins over Osasuna between February 2023 and November 2024, including 4-0 and 4-2 wins in La Liga in 2023-24, while they beat Los Rojillos 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Copa del Rey.

Vinicius Junior netted a hat trick and Jude Bellingham also got his name on the scoresheet in a 4-0 home success at Bernabeu in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, before the reverse match in February 2025 finished 1-1, with Bellingham sent off in what was a tense affair.

The most recent meeting between the two sides took place in August 2025 when Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty proved enough to clinch a 1-0 victory, ensuring Osasuna are still waiting for their first competitive win over Los Blancos since January 2011.

Not since April 2004 have the Pamplona outfit beaten Real Madrid away from home in La Liga, with Valdo, Pablo Garcia and Moha on the scoresheet in a famous 3-0 success.

In La Liga, these two sides have met on 87 occasions, with Real Madrid leading the overall head-to-head 54 wins to Osasuna's 13, while 20 of their fixtures in Spain's top flight have finished all square.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 19, 2025: Real Madrid 1-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Feb 15, 2025: Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Nov 09, 2024: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Mar 16, 2024: Osasuna 2-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 07, 2023: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

May 06, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna (Copa del Rey Final)

Feb 18, 2023: Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 02, 2022: Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna (La Liga)

Apr 20, 2022: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 27, 2021: Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

May 01, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Jan 09, 2021: Osasuna 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 09, 2020: Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 25, 2019: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Feb 11, 2017: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 10, 2016: Real Madrid 5-2 Osasuna (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2014: Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna (La Liga)

Jan 15, 2014: Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Round Five)

Jan 09, 2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna (Copa del Rey Round Five)

Dec 14, 2013: Osasuna 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

