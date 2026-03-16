Preview: Braga vs Ferencvaros - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Mar 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 00:07

Braga must overturn a two-goal deficit to keep their Europa League campaign alive as they welcome Ferencvaros to Estadio Municipal de Braga for the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

The Portuguese hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat last Thursday when both sides met in Budapest, in what was the first-ever encounter between the two teams.

Match preview

Having gained direct passage to the round of 16 following a sixth-place finish in the league phase, it would not have been the most outrageous of expectations from Braga fans to see their team take something back home against a Ferencvaros side that had to come through the playoffs.

However, the Carles Vicens-led side left Budapest empty-handed despite enjoying almost twice as much possession as the hosts, with that control counting for little in a match where both teams registered three shots on target apiece, but Gabi Kanichowsky and Lenny Joseph produced the decisive strikes of the night.

That result means Braga have lost two of their nine games in the Europa League main stage this season (W5, D2), leaving the 2010-11 finalists with a high mountain to climb if they are to reach the competition’s quarter-finals for the first time since 2015-16.

The Archbishops are, however, not without a source of inspiration, having won each of their last six two-legged ties in UEFA competition, while precedent also offers reason for optimism, as the Minho club have previously overturned a two-goal deficit to progress in this tournament.

That came against Sheriff Tiraspol in the 2021-22 knockout-phase playoffs, and Braga will not rule themselves out of repeating such a feat even if only three of their seven victories in the last nine home games (D2) have come by a margin of two goals or more.

© Imago

Despite their healthy advantage, Ferencvaros also have their own concerns, having lost five of their last eight away matches in the Europa League (W2, D1), with four of them coming by a two or more goal margin.

Another warning sign comes from the fact that the Greens exited the Europa League last season despite winning the first leg of their knockout playoff round at home against Viktoria Plzen, ultimately losing 3-1 on aggregate after suffering a 3-0 defeat in Czechia.

With that in mind, manager Robbie Keane admitted ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Minho that it is “going to be really difficult away from home”, but with a healthy lead over Braga, fans of the Greens might already be entertaining thoughts of a historic breakthrough in Europe.

Ferencvaros could become the first Hungarian side to reach the quarter-finals of any major European competition for the first time in 41 years, and they enter the midweek encounter buoyed by a six-game winning run across all competitions.

A whopping 17 goals have been scored by the Greens in that stretch, with three clean sheets and no more than one goal conceded in the other matches, while three of those victories also came on the road, so it would not be a surprise if the visitors attempted to press home their advantage here.



Braga Europa League form:

L

D

W

W

D

L

Braga form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

L

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

W

D

L

L

W

W

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Braga are expected to remain without centre-back Adrian Barisic, who is still recovering from an abductor problem, while midfielder Vitor Carvalho is set to miss his eighth straight game.

On a more positive note, the Portuguese hosts will welcome back Spanish defender Victor Gomez, who missed the first leg through suspension, while Amine El Ouazzani could be handed some minutes after returning from a foot injury as an unused substitute in that encounter.

Captain Ricardo Horta will be looking to continue his impressive scoring form on familiar ground, having found the net in each of his last four home matches, totalling five goals in that stretch.

Ferencvaros will remain without Swiss defender Stefan Gartenmann as he continues his long road back to full fitness, while Bence Otvos is set to miss a fifth straight outing due to physical discomfort.

Manager Keane will also be unable to call upon Norwegian midfielder Kristoffer Zachariassen, who will serve a one-match suspension for an accumulation of bookings.



Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Niakate, Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi; V Gomez, Moutinho, Grillitsch, Dorgeles; Zalazar, P Victor, Horta

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Grof; Gomez, Raemaekers, Cisse; Makreckis, Madarasz, Kanichowsky, A Fani, O'Dowda; Joseph, Bamidele

We say: Braga 2-0 Ferencvaros (a.e.t, Braga win 3-2 on aggregate)

Both sides did not take part in their respective league fixtures over the weekend, so they should enter this encounter refreshed after last week’s first-leg meeting in Budapest.

That said, Braga possess a relatively stronger pedigree in this competition, and coupled with the fact that they are no strangers to European comebacks, the Archbishops could overturn the deficit in regular time, though extra time might still be required to secure progression.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.