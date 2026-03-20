Preview: Braga vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Mar 2026 23:37

Both coming off impressive continental results in midweek, Braga and Porto return to Primeira Liga duty this weekend as they lock horns at Estadio Municipal de Braga for matchday 27.

The Archbishops thrashed Ferencvaros 4-0 on Thursday to book their place in the Europa League quarter-finals, while the Dragons also sealed progression in the competition with a 2-0 win against Stuttgart at Estadio do Dragao.

Match preview

After suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first leg in Budapest, Braga produced a strong response at home, racing into a three-goal lead in the first half before Riccardo Horta completed his brace after the break to seal a 4-2 aggregate success.

That result not only secured just their second Europa League quarter-final appearance in 11 attempts but also saw the Archbishops end a two-game winless run following a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in their last league outing.

As such, Carlos Vicens’s side currently sit fourth in the Primeira Liga table, with their matchday 26 fixture against Casa Pia postponed, leaving them four points clear of fifth-placed Gil Vicente with a game in hand.

Aiming to strengthen their hold on a top-four spot, Braga head into this clash with confidence, having gone 10 matches unbeaten at home across all competitions (W8, D2) while scoring at least twice in each of the last five games on their own turf.

A recent 1-0 home victory over Porto adds further belief, although the Archbishops are yet to win any league match this season against sides currently in the top five, losing three of five such outings (D2), including a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against the Dragons.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Looking to complete a league double in this fixture for the second time in three seasons, Porto also aim to at least maintain their lead at the top of the league standings after extending the gap to seven points with a 3-0 win over Moreirense last weekend.

In Thursday’s win over Stuttgart, William Jose opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Victor Froholdt added a second after the interval, sealing a 4-1 aggregate triumph for Francesco Farioli’s side.

That success stretched Porto’s winning run to three matches, while their strong record away from home provides further encouragement heading into Sunday’s game, having won 11 of their 13 league games on the road this season (D1, L1).

The Blue and Whites also boast the best defensive record in the division, with 18 clean sheets and just 10 goals conceded, which could prove decisive against a Braga side with the league’s third-most potent attack (52 goals).



Braga Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

W

D

Braga form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

W

Porto Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

D

W

Porto form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Braga appear to have come through their midweek fixture without fresh injury concerns, although defender Adrian Barisic is expected to miss a fourth consecutive match due to a muscle issue.

Brazilian midfielder Vitor Carvalho, who has been sidelined since late January, will also play no part on Sunday as he continues his recovery from injury.

In-form attacker Horta, who scored twice in midweek, has now contributed to 13 goals in his last 11 appearances and will be a key figure once again.

As for Porto, attacking duo Samu Omorodion and Luuk de Jong remain sidelined with knee injuries, leaving either Terem Moffi or Deniz Gul to lead the line.

Meanwhile, long-term absentee Nehuen Perez is also unavailable due to an Achilles tendon problem and will not feature here.



Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lagerbielke, Niakate, Arrey-Mbi, Gomez; Grillitsch, Moutinho; Rodrigues, Zalazar, Horta; P Victor

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zaidu; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Pietuszewski

We say: Braga 0-1 Porto

Both sides enter this contest in high spirits after positive European results, which should make for a closely fought encounter.

With little separating the teams, the match could be decided by fine margins, and Porto’s defensive solidity may give them the edge in a tight contest.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.