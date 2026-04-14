Chelsea transfer news: Club legend hints Nicolas Jackson is needed back at Stamford Bridge

By Darren Plant | 14 Apr 2026 11:03 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 11:04

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has performed a surprise U-turn and suggested that he wants to see Nicolas Jackson back at Stamford Bridge.

Obi Mikel has previously criticised the Senegal international for his output in front of goal, leading to Jackson telling the former midfielder to "shut his mouth".

Jackson has since gone on to endure a frustrating loan stint at Bayern Munich, contributing eight goals and four assists but with just 11 of his 27 appearances coming from the starting lineup.

While there is currently no indication that the 24-year-old will ever play for Chelsea again, Obi Mikel is now of the opinion that the Premier League outfit are weaker without him.

© Imago / Thor Wegner DeFodi Images

'Palmer is missing Jackson'

Speaking on his Obi One Podcast, Obi Mikel claims that Jackson's pressing ability has negatively impacted on Chelsea this season.

Furthermore, the Nigerian feels that Cole Palmer is missing linking up with a teammate who he held a strong relationship with on the pitch.

Obi Mikel said: "We say so many times he was a fantastic player, and I actually think right now we’re missing him. What he gave us, no striker has given us.

"Pressing high, the way he was pressing aggressively, well. His connection between him and Cole Palmer – Cole Palmer looks lost without Nicolas Jackson right now.

"The creativity that he had, the link-up play. Nobody is giving us that. Yes, we are missing Nicolas Jackson.”

He added: "Was his scoring enough? Maybe not. Was he giving so much to the football club? Of course he was. Do we miss him? Absolutely.”

© Imago

Should Chelsea welcome back Jackson for 2026-27?

With 19 goals and eight assists from 45 appearances in all competitions, it is difficult to criticise Joao Pedro, who was effectively signed as Jackson's replacement.

However, with Liam Delap having made no impact since his transfer from Ipswich Town and Marc Guiu not being provided with opportunities, Chelsea have struggled in the final third.

Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha is currently in line to challenge Pedro for a starting spot next season, making it difficult for Jackson to be return when he may be viewed as third choice.

On the flip side, it was Enzo Maresca who gave the green light to Jackson's exit, despite 30 goals and 12 assists from 81 games, and the Italian was also reluctant to use him on the flank, where Chelsea have lacked consistent quality this season.

If Jackson and his representatives can overcome any lingering tension with the club's hierarchy, it would make a lot of sense for Jackson to become an option for 2026-27.