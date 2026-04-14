Chelsea transfer news: Blues, Bayern Munich handed boost as £50m-rated summer target ‘could leave’

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 10:25

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen could leave the club this summer amid reported interest from the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, according to a report.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Amex Stadium from Anderlecht in July 2023 for around £16m and has since established himself as one of the brightest young goalkeepers in the Premier League.

A proactive sweeper-keeper known for his exceptional composure and technical ability with his feet, Verbruggen kept his eighth clean sheet of the season in Brighton’s 2-0 Premier League win at Burnley last weekend.

Verbruggen has not missed a single minute of Premier League action for the Seagulls this term, with a strong run of five wins in six games propelling the club up to ninth in the table and just two points behind the top six.

The Netherlands international, who gained Europa League experience in his debut campaign at Brighton, is under contract at the Amex until June 2028 and is considered an important first-team player for head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Brighton ‘exploring goalkeeper market’ for Verbruggen replacement

However, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Verbruggen could leave Brighton this summer, as there are ‘interesting enquiries on the table’.

The Seagulls are now said to be exploring the goalkeeper market and are keeping ‘various options under consideration’.

Freiburg shot-stopper Noah Atubolu is said to be on Brighton’s shortlist, albeit not their top target, and the 23-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga club either this summer or when his contract expires in 2027.

Speculation over Verbruggen’s future and the prospect of him leaving Brighton comes as a boost for interested suitors, with Chelsea believed to be one club keeping tabs on his situation.

Reports earlier this year claimed that the Blues have been left impressed with the Dutchman’s progression at the Amex and are prepared to meet Brighton’s £50m valuation this summer.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea, Bayern, Spurs all linked with summer move for Verbruggen

Although highly-rated Mike Penders is expected to return to Chelsea from his loan at sister club Strasbourg next season, the West Londoners are still expected to delve into the transfer market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have been battling for the No.1 jersey this season, with the former earning more game time under head coach Liam Rosenior, but the mistake-prone duo have struggled to cement their status as reliable starters when called upon.

Chelsea may face stern competition for the signature of Verbruggen, though, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest amid uncertainty over the long-term future of 40-year-old Manuel Neuer.

The legendary shot-stopper, who has suffered with injuries in recent years, is yet to make a decision on whether to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena which is due to expire at the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur - now managed by Verbruggen’s former Brighton boss Robert De Zerbi - have also been linked with a move for the Dutchman, but they are seemingly less likely to secure his services if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Verbruggen is expected to make his 100th appearance for Brighton when they travel to North London to face Spurs in the Premier League this weekend.