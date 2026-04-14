Sunderland transfer news: £60m-rated star drops hint over future amid Chelsea rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 09:34

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has hinted that he plans to stay at the club next season, despite reported interest from Premier League clubs including Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation at the Stadium of Light since joining from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen for around £11.5m last summer, following the Black Cats’ promotion from the Championship.

Avoiding the drop and reaching the 40-point tally was Sunderland’s primary aim on their return to the Premier League after eight seasons away, but the club is now dreaming of European qualification after exceeding expectations under head coach Regis Le Bris.

Sitting 10th in the Premier League table, the Wearside outfit have already notched up 46 points from 32 Premier League games and sit just two points behind the top six.

Roefs has been a standout performer for Sunderland this term, keeping his ninth clean sheet of the season in an important 1-0 home victory over relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Roefs planning to stay at Sunderland despite PL interest

The Dutchman was sidelined for around a month earlier this year with a hamstring injury, but he still ranks third in the Premier League for saves made (92), and his performances between the sticks are understood to have caught the attention of some top clubs in England.

Recent reports claim that Champions League-chasing Chelsea have shown an interest in Roefs, while Manchester City and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest.

The Blues are expected to hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer, with both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen failing to cement their status as reliable starters.

However, the £60m-rated goalkeeper has not had his head turned by transfer rumours and has suggested that he plans to remain a Sunderland player for next season.

Speaking to reporters, as quoted by The Sun, Roefs said: “I hope so, yes. It’s not really a time to think about these things like moving, any rumours. As long as I don’t know anything about it, I just keep on going.

“What we are building here is just really, really amazing. Being promoted and performing this way, we can only build on that and let’s hope next season we can continue like this.”

© Imago

Roefs “happy” at Sunderland after impressive first season

Few had heard of Roefs 12 months ago, but he has now established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in England's top division and is a strong contender to be named in the Premier League Team of the Season.

Discussing his rapid rise on the Premier League stage, Roefs added: “I don’t really feel any way with that. I’m just really happy with the confidence and the trust I get from the team and from the coach. Everyone just supports me so well, they’re happy that I’m back and this is for me really important.

“Within the club and team, they appreciate me and that’s just really nice to have, and what happens outside of that, I don’t really feel any type of way about it.”

Even if Sunderland miss out on European qualification, the club will be under no immediate pressure to part ways with Roefs, as he is under contract until the summer of 2030.

The Black Cats will hope to keep hold of other first-team stars ahead of the new campaign including Noah Sadiki, who has previously been linked with Manchester United.