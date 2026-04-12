Sunday's Premier League results and roundup: Tottenham 1-0 Sunderland, Forest 1-1 Aston Villa, Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Apr 2026 16:15 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 16:23

Fans were treated to three Premier League matches at 2:00PM on Sunday, with perhaps the most pivotal result Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat against Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa will also have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, while Newcastle United lost 2-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the early afternoon's action.

Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham: Roberto De Zerbi's relegation woes increase

Nordi Mukiele's shot deflects off Micky van de Ven and ends up in the back of the net! ? pic.twitter.com/oPqTbBSFpS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light has left the club stranded in the bottom three.

Roberto De Zerbi's visitors were awarded a penalty just after the 20th-minute mark, but an on-field review saw referee Robert Jones overturn his initial decision of a foul on Randal Kolo Muani by Omar Alderete.

That decision could be looked back at as a costly moment given Sunderland would take the lead on the hour mark through Nordi Mukiele, whose long-range strike deflected past goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The shot-stopper then clashed against teammate Cristian Romero after Black Cats forward Brian Brobbey pushed the defender, though it was Romero that had to come off for Kevin Danso with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

The result leaves Tottenham in 18th place with 30 points, whereas Sunderland end the afternoon in 10th place with 46 points.

Spurs were always going to encounter difficulties at the Stadium of Light, and there would have been few tougher debut matches for De Zerbi, but another loss may have robbed the squad of any confidence that they can achieve survival.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Unai Emery suffers Champions League blow

Aston Villa have taken the lead after Morgan Rogers' cross was turned into his own net by Murillo ? pic.twitter.com/X48LRWonoi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2026

Aston Villa were held to a 1-1 stalemate by hosts Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in a result that will impact both ends of the table.

Villa took the lead shortly after 20 minutes, when Morgan Rogers's powerful cross was driven low into the path of Forest centre-back Murillo, who could do little as the ball bounced off him and into the net.

However, Neco Williams equalised seven minutes before the interval, when he struck low into the bottom-left corner from the left side of the box.

Villa missed a number of strong opportunities to take the lead in the second half, ultimately settling for a point and ending the day in fourth place with 55 points.

They are only three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, and a win for Chelsea against Manchester City on Sunday would leave them four points behind in sixth.

Nottingham Forest will be pleased with the point as they are now 16th with 33 points, three ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle: Jean-Philippe Mateta sinks Eddie Howe's Toon

Jean-Philippe Mateta converts from the penalty spot and Palace steal the win at the last! ? pic.twitter.com/pJiHnO8KPH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 12, 2026

Crystal Palace staged a late comeback to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

In what was an otherwise dull first half, William Osula opened the scoring for Newcastle minutes before the break, scrambling on the floor inside the six-yard box to poke home a low cross after slick play on the right.

Jefferson Lerma came close to levelling the scoreline in the second half, but his close-range header somehow struck the bar instead of the back of the net.

However, Jean-Philippe Mateta would draw the Eagles level after Tyrick Mitchell unselfishly passed across the box to the unmarked striker, and that goal was followed by the forward also converting a 94th-minute penalty to give the Eagles all three points.

Three points for Palace means they end the weekend in 13th place with 42 points, the same total as Newcastle, who are 14th due to goal difference.