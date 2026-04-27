Tottenham transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi eyes cut-price defender - but only if Spurs are relegated

By Lewis Blain | 27 Apr 2026 12:27

Tottenham Hotspur are already preparing for a pivotal summer as uncertainty continues to surround their Premier League status.

Multiple recruitment plans are being drawn up behind the scenes, all depending on how the season ends.

And one surprise, yet experienced, option has now emerged as a potential low-cost solution this off-season.

Spurs to target James Tavernier if relegated to the Championship

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs are weighing up a move for Rangers stalwart James Tavernier - but only if they drop into the Championship, according to TEAMtalk.

New Lilywhites boss Roberto De Zerbi is planning for multiple scenarios, and as a result, Tavernier has been identified as a key target in the event of relegation.

The long-serving Teddy Bears captain is set to become a free agent this summer after an 11-year spell at Ibrox, making him an attractive, low-risk option.

His experience, leadership and remarkable attacking output - as one of the highest-scoring defenders in British football history - are viewed as valuable assets for a side that will potentially be aiming for immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Andy Robertson also wanted by Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Tottenham’s defensive reshuffle is not limited to Tavernier, however.

Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson is also on their radar, though his situation hinges on a very different outcome.

The Reds left-back is understood to have an agreement in principle to join Spurs, but only if they avoid relegation, underlining how dramatically their transfer strategy could shift depending on their league status.

This dual-track approach highlights the scale of uncertainty at the club, with De Zerbi and the recruitment team preparing for two very different squad builds.

It is likely to be a summer of change for Spurs

© Iconsport / Tobias Jorgensen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Regardless of which division Spurs find themselves in next season, significant changes appear inevitable.

A number of key players, including Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, have been linked with moves away, while questions also remain over other defensive options across the squad.

Relegation would almost certainly accelerate that process, forcing Spurs to lean on experienced, cost-effective additions like Tavernier.

Even if they survive, however, the squad looks set for a reshaping, with De Zerbi keen to stamp his authority on a team that has underperformed. Either way, it promises to be a defining summer in north London.