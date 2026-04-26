Premier League relegation battle: Predicting every Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest result

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 16:25

Just when a major twist was about to unfold in the Premier League relegation battle, Callum Wilson triggered London Stadium pandemonium for West Ham United.

The Irons were about to drop two points against Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur were in the ascendancy at Wolverhampton Wanderers, thus taking the Lilywhites out of the relegation zone - but for only a matter of minutes.

Wilson's winner in West Ham's 2-1 triumph ensured that the Hammers would maintain their two-point lead over Spurs in the lower reaches of the Premier League table, taking some of the gloss off of Tottenham's first top-flight win of 2026 as the fight to avoid joining Burnley and Wolves in the second tier hots up.

Nottingham Forest are only three points better off than West Ham too, despite pummelling Sunderland 5-0 last time out, so there is still a real risk of the Tricky Trees - who arguably have the toughest run-in - being dragged back into the demotion picture.

With all that in mind, Sports Mole predicts every remaining West Ham, Tottenham and Forest result for the 2025-26 Premier League season, and thus predicting who will be safe and who will be sent down.

Tottenham

Tottenham remaining fixtures 2025-26 May 3: vs. Aston Villa (A) May 11: vs. Leeds United (H) May 17: vs. Chelsea (A) May 24: vs. Everton (H)

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham: Draw

Villa Park has lost its intimidating feel recently, and on the back of the Lions' Europa League semi-final showdown with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham can hold out for a point.

Tottenham vs. Leeds United: Win

Leeds have become a very tough nut to crack since Daniel Farke switched to three at the back and are now unbeaten in six straight Premier League away games, drawing five of them. However, as De Zerbi's methods are starting to bear fruit, Tottenham can earn a rare and precious home win.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Defeat

Chaos follows Chelsea wherever they go nowadays, but the Blues have responded well to Calum McFarlane's methods so far and should have too much quality for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham vs. Everton: Win

Everton may or may not still be fighting for European football in gameweek 38, but a Tottenham side likely still scrapping for their lives can finish with a flourish - whether it will be a status-saving flourish remains to be seen.

West Ham

West Ham remaining fixtures 2025-26 May 2: vs. Brentford (A) May 10: vs. Arsenal (H) May 17: vs. Newcastle United (A) May 24: vs. Leeds United (H)

Brentford vs. West Ham: Defeat

Brentford still have a top-seven finish in their sights, and despite garnering a reputation for being stalemate specialists, the Bees have our vote to edge this one.

West Ham vs. Arsenal: Defeat

Even if it is the scrappiest, ugliest 1-0, title-chasing Arsenal are tipped to get the better of the Hammers, on a day where Spurs fans will temporarily put their bitter North London rivalry to one side.

Newcastle vs. West Ham: Defeat

Newcastle's rot must end at some point, and the Magpies gave Arsenal a decent run for their money on April 25, so Eddie Howe's side can deal a devastating blow to the Hammers' hopes of staying up.

West Ham vs. Leeds: Win

Leeds United are not out of the woods yet, but they would have likely secured their safety before the final gameweek trip to London; West Ham can take advantage of the Whites putting their feet up to claim a potentially critical triumph.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest remaining fixtures 2025-26 May 4: vs. Chelsea (A) May 10: vs. Newcastle United (H) May 17: vs. Manchester United (A) May 24: vs. Bournemouth (H)

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest: Defeat

The new manager bounce may not have worn off for Chelsea by the time Forest visit Stamford Bridge, and McFarlane's men can therefore bring the fatigued Tricky Trees crashing back down to earth, so long as they do not do a Sunderland.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle: Draw

Forest would be celebrating Europa League final progression or commiserating their chances of continental glory by the time they take on Newcastle, who should benefit from their hosts' hangover to claim a draw.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest: Defeat

One of the toughest assignments in the Premier League right now, Michael Carrick's rejuvenated and resilient Manchester United are backed to overcome Forest without too much trouble.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth: Draw

Not since 2025 have Bournemouth lost a Premier League away game, and in Andoni Iraola's final act, the Cherries can consign Forest - albeit a well-rested Forest - to a winless end to the season.

Premier League relegation battle prediction

Final Premier League standings (predicted) 16th/17th: Tottenham Hotspur/Nottingham Forest (41 points - goal difference tie-breaker) 18th: West Ham United (39 points)

If our predictions ring true, Tottenham's perpetual Premier League status will be safe, and the Lilywhites will finish level on points with Nottingham Forest - to be separated by goal difference.

However, West Ham United's trio of consecutive defeats would prove fatal in their survival fight, as the Irons drop down to the second tier for the first time in 15 years.