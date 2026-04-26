Tottenham transfer news: Spurs reach 'agreement in principle' to sign Liverpool-linked Premier League star

By Ben Sully | 26 Apr 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 15:58

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The centre-back has been a key figure in the Bournemouth backline this season, having started all 33 Premier League games in which he has been available.

Senesi has helped Bournemouth form a 14-game unbeaten run that has put them in the running for European football.

Even if the Cherries qualify for one of the UEFA competitons, they will likely head into next season without the services of the Argentina international.

That is because Senesi is set to leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Spurs reach agreement over Senesi move

A recent report claimed that Spurs have emerged as the favourite to sign the 28-year-old, who has previously been mentioned as a potential target for Liverpool.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Tottenham have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Senesi on a free transfer this summer.

However, the deal will only go through if Spurs are successful in their Premier League survival bid.

Tottenham claimed their first Premier League win of 2026 in Saturday's away clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they remain two points adrift of safety with four games left to play.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Why are Bournemouth keen to sign Bournemouth star?

Spurs captain Cristian Romero is likely to depart this summer, even if the club avoid relegation to the Championship.

Senesi is a logical candidate to replace his compatriot, given he already boasts significant Premier League experience.

Having made over 100 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth, Senesi would need little time to adapt to life at Tottenham, making him a ready-made replacement for Romero.

Spurs may also need to sign at least another centre-back if Micky van de Ven follows Romero out of the exit door this summer.