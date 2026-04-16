Senesi to Liverpool: Reds 'likely' to beat Premier League rivals in race for Bournemouth star

By Ben Sully | 16 Apr 2026 01:31 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 01:34

Liverpool have reportedly moved into pole position in the race to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Bournemouth have seen several key individuals depart since the end of last season, having sold Dean Huijsen, Ilya Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo in the past year.

The Cherries are now bracing themselves for the departure of their head coach, Andoni Iraola and defender Marcos Senesi.

Iraola has announced that he will bring the curtain down on his three-season spell on the south coast at the end of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Senesi has made it clear that he will not be extending his contract with the club, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of June.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool leading Senesi race

The Argentina international has emerged as a potential target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Senesi, along with his Bournemouth teammate Junior Kroupi.

However, according to The i Paper, Liverpool are currently seen as the 'most likely destination' for the Bournemouth star.

The report suggests that the Reds are showing the most serious interest among Senesi's Premier League suitors.

Chelsea and Man United are not currently planning a summer move, although they are continuing to keep a close eye on the defender's situation.

Senesi, who has also been linked with Aston Villa and Everton, is expected to make a final decision over his next steps before the end of the season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why are Liverpool eyeing Senesi move?

The 28-year-old has grown in importance at Bournemouth following the departures of Huijsen and Zabarnyi, having started all 31 Premier League matches that he has been available for this term.

Senesi has helped Iraola's side put together an impressive unbeaten run, which stands at 12 Premier League games following Saturday's 2-1 win over Arsenal.

With 110 Premier League appearances under his belt, Senesi would require little time to adjust if he were to sign for Liverpool.

The fact that Senesi is set to become a free agent would also make it a low-risk move for a club that are in need of central defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool will want to reduce the workload on captain Virgil van Dijk, who will turn 35 this summer.

Ibrahim Konate looks set to extend his contract, but his inconsistent form higlights a need to increase competition in the defensive third for the 2026-27 season.