Man United transfer news: What Bournemouth duo Junior Kroupi, Marcos Senesi would bring to the 20-time English champions

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 17:45

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth duo Junior Kroupi and Marcos Senesi during this summer's transfer window.

Senesi's contract at the Vitality Stadium is due to expire at the end of June, and the 28-year-old is set to leave the Cherries on a free transfer this summer.

Man United, in addition to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, have been credited with an interest in the Argentina international, who has represented Andoni Iraola's side on 122 occasions in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in the process.

According to the Daily Mail, Kroupi is also being eyed by the 20-time English champions, with the 19-year-old having an impressive first campaign in the Premier League.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United 'interested' in Bournemouth duo Kroupi, Senesi

Kroupi arrived at Bournemouth from Lorient last summer, and he has represented the Cherries on 27 occasions in the Premier League, scoring 10 times in the process.

The France Under-21s international has a contract with his current side until June 2030, but he could potentially leave in a big-money transfer over the next couple of years.

Kroupi scored 28 goals and registered six assists in 64 appearances for Lorient ahead of his switch to Bournemouth, who were surprise winners in the race for his signature last summer.

Man United will focus on improving their midfield this summer, with two new players in that area of the field expected to arrive in the coming months.

However, a new centre-back could also join amid ongoing concerns surrounding the fitness of Matthijs de Ligt, who remains sidelined with a long-term back injury.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kroupi, Senesi would be outstanding signings for Man United

Senesi has been outstanding for Bournemouth this term, with his ability on the ball drawing a host of praise, and he could be one of the biggest movers in the free agent market.

Kroupi, meanwhile, has cemented himself as one of the best young attackers in world football.

Man United are expected to allow Joshua Zirkzee to leave this summer, and the club will need another option in the final third of the field next season, with a return to the Champions League likely, while the Red Devils will also be hoping to advance further in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Kroupi has proven that he can perform in the Premier League this season, and he has the potential to become one of the best attackers in European football in the coming years.