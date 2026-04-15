Man United attacker must accept 'massive pay cut' to secure dream summer move with Red Devils career 'over'

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 11:54 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 11:58

Jadon Sancho would reportedly have to accept a significant wage drop in order to secure a dream return to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Englishman is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June.

A number of clubs are believed to be tracking Sancho, but Dortmund have officially confirmed an interest in re-signing the 26-year-old, who is said to have his heart set on a return to the German giants.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken recently told Bild: “We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely. We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well.

“Of course, we are looking for an offensive player who brings quality, can help us immediately, and doesn’t require an unrealistic transfer fee.”

© Imago

Man United transfer news: Sancho would have to take 'huge wage drop' to join Dortmund

Man United head coach Michael Carrick was questioned on the futures of the club's out-of-contract players last week, and he said that no final decisions had been made.

"I think coming to the summer, there's contracts, and there's all sorts of things that need to be sorted out, but at this stage, to that stage, it's not been sorted out just yet," Carrick told reporters.

"I think we'll cross that bridge a little bit further down the line."

However, it is incredibly unlikely that Man United will decide to extend Sancho's time at the club, with the Englishman collecting in the region of £250,000 a week.

Sancho is set to leave Man United on a free transfer this summer

According to the Manchester Evening News, Sancho would have to be willing to accept a significant wage drop in order to secure a return to Dortmund.

The report claims that Dortmund would be willing to pay the forward in the region of £150,000 a week.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, representing Unai Emery's side on 31 occasions in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

The forward's best football of his career has come for Dortmund, making 158 appearances for the club across two spells, scoring 53 goals and registering 67 assists.

Sancho has only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 games for Man United, though, and his hugely disappointing spell at Old Trafford is set to come to an end this summer.