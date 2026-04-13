Man United facing big decisions on three players with Michael Carrick revealing trio's futures have "not been sorted"

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 09:19 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 09:21

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that final decisions on the futures of Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton are yet to be made.

Sancho, Malacia and Heaton all only have contracts at Old Trafford until the end of June.

Heaton has once again been Man United's third-choice goalkeeper this season, and the 39-year-old's leadership in the dressing room could mean that the Englishman signs another extension.

The experienced goalkeeper has not made a single appearance in the last three seasons, but there could be a staff role for him at Man United after the stopper retires from professional football, which is a decision that he needs to make approaching the end of this season.

Malacia, meanwhile, has made just two appearances for the Red Devils this season, and a new contract for the Dutchman is seen as highly unlikely.

© Imago

Sancho, Malacia, Heaton will all see their Man United contracts expire this summer

The left-back enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 season at Old Trafford after arriving from Feyenoord, but he has struggled to recover from a severe knee injury.

Sancho, meanwhile, is on loan at Aston Villa, scoring one goal and registering three assists in 31 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season.

Borussia Dortmund are regarded as the favourites to re-sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer this summer, should Man United decide against an extension.

A disastrous spell at Old Trafford has seen Sancho only manage 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances in all competitions.

© Imago

Sancho, Malacia expected to leave Man United but Heaton could sign another contract extension

"I think coming to the summer, there's contracts, and there's all sorts of things that need to be sorted out, but at this stage, to that stage, it's not been sorted out just yet," Carrick told reporters.

"I think we'll cross that bridge a little bit further down the line, but it's great to have Harry [Maguire] sorted and clarity in that situation.

"Casemiro was a little bit before me really, so I wasn't particularly involved in that, but I think as time goes, everything ends up getting sorted out. We're just not at that stage where anything else is sorted just yet.

"Certainly in the role I'm in, they are the kind of decisions you need to take care of. And I said it as soon as I came here. I'm part of that and whatever that looks like moving forward, I'm part of that.

"And trying to improve things and make things better all the time. So yeah, certainly there's conversations in different directions and different things that I'm definitely part of.

"And I think it should be that way anyway, because things need done, you know. So I'm here to take care of that."

Man United's Harry Maguire has recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford, while Kobbie Mainoo is set to follow suit in the near future.