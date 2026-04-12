Manchester United vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Apr 2026 14:30

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford.

The hosts currently sit third in the Premier League table and are six points behind second-place Manchester City, while the visitors are 15th and just three points above the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does Man Utd vs. Leeds kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday evening in the UK.

Where is Man Utd vs. Leeds being played?

The match is being played at Old Trafford, which is one of the biggest grounds in the UK with a capacity of around 74,879.

United will be full of confidence heading into the game as they have never lost to Leeds in 15 Premier League meetings at Old Trafford.

How to watch Man Utd vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

Man Utd vs. Leeds will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

You can also purchase a NOW TV subscription to watch the match, with daily and monthly options available for £14.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs.

What is at stake for Man Utd and Leeds?

United head into this match off the back of a dramatic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in their last game before the international break.

Michael Carrick's side are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League and they have only been beaten once by Leeds in their last 20 league clashes.

United have also suffered just one defeat in their last 14 league games and boast the third-best home record so far this season.

Leeds, meanwhile, are without a win in their last six league matches and could still be dragged into the bottom three if they do not start picking up victories soon.

Daniel Farke's men have a particularly poor away record, having won just one of their last 15 league games away from Elland Road.

The Whites were last in action in the FA Cup, where they beat West Ham 6-4 on penalties to set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea at Wembley.