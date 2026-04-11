Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'battling' two Premier League rivals for Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 18:33 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 18:36

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in competition for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi.

Senesi's contract at Bournemouth is due to expire at the end of June, and the 28-year-old is set to be one of the big movers in the free agent market this summer.

The Argentina international has been in strong form for the Cherries this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions, and he was outstanding in his side's 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Senesi arrived at Bournemouth from Feyenoord in August 2022, and he has represented Andoni Iraola's side on 122 occasions in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering nine assists.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Man United, Chelsea, Tottenham 'in competition' for Senesi

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Senesi "is about to choose his next team", and Man United are in competition with Chelsea and Tottenham.

"Marcos Senesi is about to choose his next team. His agents are in close contact with Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United. The rest of the teams are much further away," Moretto posted on his official X account.

Tottenham are currently battling for Premier League survival and would surely stand no chance of signing the defender if they are relegated to the Championship.

Man United and Chelsea, meanwhile, are fighting to secure Champions League football for next season, with the pair third and sixth respectively in the Premier League table.

Barcelona are also among the clubs to be linked with Senesi, who has a chance of being included in the Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Who will win the race for Senesi this summer?

As mentioned, it will be incredibly difficult for Tottenham to agree a deal for Senesi while the club are fighting to remain in the Premier League.

As a result, it would be fair to assume that Man United and Chelsea are ahead, and there is a more obvious route into the starting XI next season at Stamford Bridge, especially with Harry Maguire signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

However, Man United and Chelsea are clearly both extremely keen on the defender, and neither will want to lose out on one of the most glamorous free agents in the upcoming market.