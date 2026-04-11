Man City make 'contact' to sign £70m Man Utd-linked midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 16:14

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined Sporting in the summer of 2023 from Lecce and has since developed into a key figure for the Portuguese side, making 136 appearances and scoring nine goals across all competitions.

The Danish midfielder has impressed during the 2025-26 campaign, contributing two goals and four assists in 24 Liga Portugal matches, while also delivering consistently strong performances in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola is believed to be planning a midfield overhaul this summer - Bernardo Silva is expected to depart, while uncertainty remains over Rodri’s long-term future amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Man City closing in on Morten Hjulmand deal?

© Imago

According to a report from Portuguese media outlet A Bola, Man City have been highly impressed by Hjulmand’s performances this season and are actively pushing to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The 10-time Premier League champions have reportedly made informal contact with Sporting regarding a potential move, and the Portuguese club are open to negotiating a deal.

Renowned for his tactical intelligence, composure and physical presence, the Denmark international appears well-suited to Guardiola’s system, making him an attractive option as City look to refresh their midfield.

Hjulmand has a £70m (€80m) release clause in his contract, but Sporting are said to be willing to negotiate a slightly lower fee to facilitate a transfer.

City’s sporting director Hugo Viana could play a crucial role in the deal, having been instrumental in bringing Hjulmand to Sporting during his time at the club.

Have Manchester United suffered transfer blow in Hjulmand race?

© Imago

The Red Devils were strongly linked with Hjulmand during Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Old Trafford, but their interest appears to have cooled in recent months.

Bruno Fernandes is believed to have approved a move for the Danish midfielder, who reportedly has an Arsenal tattoo and grew up following the Gunners closely.

However, United now seem to have shifted their focus towards alternative targets, with Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson emerging as a potential option.