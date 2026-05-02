Man City lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Pep Guardiola makes eight changes

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 10:41

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to make a surfeit of changes for Monday's Premier League battle with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Citizens scraped past Southampton 2-1 in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final with a largely second-string team, as the likes of James Trafford, Mateo Kovacic, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden were given chances to impress.

However, Guardiola will revert to his strongest possible XI for the return of Premier League football, but Rodri could be snubbed even if he is passed fit following a groin injury.

The Spaniard's deputy Nico Gonzalez sent City to the FA Cup final with a cracking 30-yard strike against Southampton - no Sky Blues player has scored from further out this season - and has earned the right to join Bernardo Silva in midfield here.

Rayan Cherki should be another FA Cup starter to hold his place, but Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Golden Boot-chasing Erling Haaland will all be restored to the XI.

The third and final player from the Wembley lineup to be retained should be right-back Matheus Nunes, as Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly return to a first-choice backline.

Ruben Dias (thigh) and Josko Gvardiol (calf) have been ruled out, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for this fixture.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Everton could line up against Man City

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