Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League curtain raises again on Saturday afternoon following the latest international break, as Nottingham Forest and Chelsea collide at the City Ground in this weekend's 12.30pm kickoff.

The Garibaldi have now gone seven games without a single triumph under Ange Postecoglou, whose own fans have already begun to turn on him as the Tricky Trees hierarchy reportedly consider Sean Dyche as a potential replacement.

Postecoglou most recently oversaw a 2-0 beating at the hands of Newcastle United, a result that left Forest in a lowly 17th place in the Premier League table, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the hunt for a fourth victory from five games after overcoming champions Liverpool 2-1 last time out - thanks to an injury-time winner from Brazilian teenage sensation Estevao Willian - although Enzo Maresca's wild celebrations in that contest means that the Italian is suspended for Saturday's game.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 100

Chelsea wins: 42

Draws: 31

Nottingham Forest wins: 27

There was a time when Nottingham Forest were regarded as a far bigger club than Chelsea and that is reflected in the East Midlands outfit winning 27 of their 100 games in all competitions.

Forest prevailed in six of their opening seven head-to-heads, held between 1906 and 1909, and also put together a three-game winning streak when they were winning the Division One title and European Cup between 1977 and 1979.

Each team were regularly defeating the other during the eighties, with that continuing during the early to mid-nineties as both clubs were content with Premier League consolidation.

Since 1998, though, Chelsea have been largely dominant, emerging victorious in nine of the 12 games that have taken place in various competitions.

As many as 24 years passed by without a Premier League fixture after Forest dropped down to the EFL, yet the two teams were remarkably drawn against each other in the FA Cup third round on four occasions over a two-decade stretch.

Forest went three games unbeaten against the Blues upon their return to the top flight in 2022, but after initially securing two draws and a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, Nuno Espirito Santo's side were dramatically beaten 3-2 in May 2024.

The following season, Enzo Maresca's men played out a tense 1-1 stalemate at Stamford Bridge in October, before securing Champions League football by taking all three points in an equally close 1-0 win at the City Ground on the final day of the 2024-25 league campaign.

Last 20 meetings

May 25, 2025: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 6, 2024: Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 2, 2023: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 1, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 5, 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)

Jan 5, 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)

Sep 20, 2017: Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest (League Cup)

Jan 28, 2007: Chelsea 3-0 Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)

Jan 19, 2000: Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest (FA Cup)

Feb 20, 1999: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sept 12, 1998: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 11, 1997: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 28, 1996: Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 20, 1996: Chelsea 1-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Aug 23, 1995: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 25 1995: Chelsea 0-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Nov 19, 1994: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 16, 1993: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 25, 2025: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 6, 2024: Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 2, 2023: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 1, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 20, 1999: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sept 12, 1998: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Jan 11, 1997: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 28, 1996: Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info