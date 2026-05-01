Man City injury news: Rodri, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol update from Pep Guardiola before Everton clash

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 12:39 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 12:42

Pep Guardiola has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Manchester City squad ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Citizens extended their winning run in all competitions to six matches when they came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley last weekend.

Man City have won their last two games, including a 1-0 victory at Burnley, without key midfielder Rodri, who picked up a groin injury in the 2-1 triumph over Premier League title rivals Arsenal a couple of weeks ago.

Prior to City’s win over Southampton, Guardiola said that Rodri “is better” but the decision was made to not take any risks with his fitness.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Catalan coach issued a similar update on Rodri, telling reporters: "He's getting better. Still he didn't train with us, so we will see in the next days.

Guardiola was then asked if he was confident that Rodri would be ready to return against Everton, and he replied: “Always I am confident".

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Rodri to be assessed, Dias, Gvardiol remain out for Man City

Considering that Rodri is yet to take part in training, a late call is set to be made on his availability for Monday, and a start in midfield against Everton is seemingly unlikely at this stage.

Nico Gonzalez, who scored a long-range winner against Southampton, could therefore retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside outgoing captain Bernardo Silva, but Nico O’Reilly could also be deployed centrally if he is not playing at left-back.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has also confirmed that Ruben Dias remains sidelined with an ankle injury that has forced him to miss Man City’s last six games in all competitions.

Fellow defender Josko Gvardiol is also out as he continued to recover from a tibial fracture sustained in January, but both players are making progress in their bid to return to full fitness.

"[Dias is] not yet with the team, but he's getting better,” said Guardiola. “Him, Josko [Gvardiol] and Rodri. They're better".

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“Always Everton have been tough”, says Guardiola

Man City could travel to Merseyside sitting six points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal if the Gunners beat Fulham on Saturday.

The Citizens can ill-afford to drop any points if they wish to win a seventh title in 10 years under Guardiola, who is expecting another tricky test against Everton on Monday.

“Always Everton have been tough,” said Guardiola. “Old Everton was so cool and so British and I loved to go there but in the new stadium they are defending really well and always it has been tough.

“In recent weeks, Everton have had very good results and are fighting for a place in Europe.

“We won with two or three actions here but we were not good at that moment. We can’t have any result but win, win, win.”

Everton will certainly be no pushovers for Man City on Merseyside, but the Citizens can take comfort from their impressive 17-game unbeaten run against the Toffees in the Premier League, winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture six months ago courtesy of a brace from Erling Haaland.