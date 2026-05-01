Preview: Real Betis vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 01 May 2026 12:04 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 12:06

Two teams with something to fight for in the final stages of the La Liga campaign will lock horns on Sunday evening, with Real Betis welcoming Real Oviedo.

Real Betis are currently fifth in the La Liga table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Getafe, while Oviedo are bottom, seven points from the safety of 17th.

Match preview

Real Betis are in pole position to finish fifth in Spain's top flight this season and secure Europa League qualification for the 2026-27 campaign, but they are facing pressure from the likes of Getafe and Celta Vigo, who are just six points behind them.

Manuel Pellegrini's side disappointingly fell short in the Europa League this term, losing to Braga in the quarter-finals, but their response to that has been strong, beating Girona and then drawing with Real Madrid to make it four points from their last two matches.

Real Betis only actually have the 10th-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 27 points from 16 matches, but they will be welcoming an Oviedo outfit that have been beaten in 10 of their 16 league fixtures on their travels.

The Seville outfit are unbeaten against Oviedo in all competitions since January 1993, while they have not lost to the Blues in the league since April 1991.

That said, the last two meetings between Real Betis and Oviedo have finished level, including a 1-1 in their reverse clash in January of this year.

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Oviedo deserve a lot of praise for their recent revival, winning three of their last six league matches to give themselves a chance of moving out of the relegation zone.

However, it does appear that the Blues have ultimately given themselves too much to do, with other teams around them also picking up points, and the gap to 17th-placed Mallorca is now seven points with only five games left to play.

Guillermo Almada's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Elche, but they did win their last away match, beating Celta Vigo 3-0 on April 12.

The Blues can take plenty of heart from their performances and results in recent weeks, but their issues in the first half of the season and earlier this year are ultimately expected to lead to them being relegated back to the Segunda Division.

A win here could act as a late springboard, though, ahead of their final four matches of the campaign against Getafe, Real Madrid, Alaves and Mallorca.

Real Betis La Liga form:

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Real Betis form (all competitions):

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Real Oviedo La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will be without the services of two players through injury on Sunday, with Marc Bartra and Angel Ortiz unavailable for selection, but Junior Firpo has been passed fit.

Diego Llorente is likely to be the player to benefit from Bartra's absence, while Giovani Lo Celso and Cucho Hernandez could be introduced into the side after starting on the bench against Real Madrid last time out.

Antony will again feature down the right for the hosts, with Isco likely to continue his recovery from a long-term ankle injury off the bench in the second period.

As for Oviedo, Brandon Domingues will miss out due to injury, while Leander Dendoncker will undergo a late fitness test before his availability is determined.

Federico Vinas has scored nine times in La Liga this season and will continue through the middle, while there will also be a spot in the side for Ilyas Chaira.

Eric Bailly was an unused substitute in the team's clash with Elche last time out, but the former Manchester United defender could now be introduced into the side.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Lo Celso; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Bailly, Calvo, Lopez; Fonseca, Sibo; Chaira, Reina, Fernandez; Vinas

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Real Oviedo

Oviedo are capable of making this a difficult match for Real Betis, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the home side's quality in the final third of the field should allow them to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.