La Liga Gameweek 32
Betis
Apr 24, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla
Real Madrid

Team News: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Betis vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Friday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, while Real Betis are fifth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides ahead of the contest.

REAL BETIS VS. REAL MADRID

REAL BETIS

Out: Junior Firpo (muscle)

Doubtful: Diego Llorente (ankle), Angel Ortiz (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Arda Guler (hamstring)

Doubtful: Raul Asencio (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Diaz; Vinicius, Mbappe

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