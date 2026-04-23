Team News: Real Betis vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Friday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, while Real Betis are fifth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides ahead of the contest.

REAL BETIS

Out: Junior Firpo (muscle)

Doubtful: Diego Llorente (ankle), Angel Ortiz (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez; Amrabat, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Arda Guler (hamstring)

Doubtful: Raul Asencio (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Diaz; Vinicius, Mbappe