Real Madrid rocked by double injury blow with key duo ruled out 'for the remainder of the season'

By Matt Law | 23 Apr 2026 15:28 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 15:34

Real Madrid have revealed that Arda Guler and Eder Militao have both suffered hamstring injuries, and there are fears that the pair could be absent for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Guler and Militao were both substituted during the team's 2-1 success over Alaves on Tuesday night, and there was immediate concern surrounding the latter.

There did not appear to be an obvious issue for Guler, but statements from Los Blancos on Thursday afternoon confirmed hamstring issues for both players.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg. His recovery will be monitored,” read a statement from the Spanish giants.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid confirm hamstring injuries for Guler, Militao

Militao's issue was then addressed by the club.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Eder Militao by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,” revealed Real Madrid in a statement.

Real Madrid have six more La Liga matches before the end of the campaign, and according to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, both Militao and Guler could miss the rest of the season.

Los Blancos are next in action against Real Betis on Friday night, before facing Espanyol, Barcelona, Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in May.

A four-week recovery period is expected for both players, and Real Madrid's final La Liga match of the campaign is set for May 24 against Athletic Bilbao.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid duo Guler, Militao expected to miss the remainder of the season

However, there is not believed to be any danger of either player missing out on the 2026 World Cup, with Militao in line to represent Brazil and Guler set to play for Turkey.

Real Madrid are nine points behind leaders Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, but they will have the chance to cut the gap to six points in Friday's clash with Real Betis.

"They are a team that secured a very important victory last Tuesday. Moreover, they are regaining players who are of great importance," Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters in his press conference ahead of the clash in Seville.

"There's no need to explain the kind of opponent Betis is, the players they have, and their outstanding coach, for whom I have great respect and affection. This is a highly demanding match for us.

“Our objective has to be to win all six matches, regardless of what Barcelona does. We want to deliver a great performance in these six matches, continue growing, and improve on many aspects we need to address in La Liga.

"We are not concerned about anything other than winning tomorrow's match. Once it’s over, we’ll focus on Espanyol.”

Real Madrid are facing another season without a major trophy, having also been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich last week.