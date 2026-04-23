Preview: Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Apr 2026 15:51

Bayern Munich's title celebrations continue on Saturday, when they travel to Mewa Arena to face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians' 4-2 win against Stuttgart on April 19 increased their points tally to an unassailable 79, whereas this weekend's opponents Mainz are in 10th place with 34 points after 30 matchweeks.

Match preview

The hosts earned a point after drawing 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach on April 19, netting an equaliser in the eighth-minute of second-half stoppage time.

Mainz are tantalisingly close to guaranteeing their safety given they need just five more points to confirm their top-flight status for next season, though their points tally is certain to fall far below the 52 they managed in 2024-25.

Urs Fischer oversaw a 2-2 stalemate with Bayern in the reverse fixture in December 2025, and his side have in fact only lost one of their past three meetings with the visitors, winning 2-1 at home in December 2024.

Die Nullfunfer are now winless in three games, a stretch in which they suffered two losses, scored once and conceded six times, though four of those goals came in one match against Strasbourg in the Conference League.

Mainz's fortunes at home in the Bundesliga have been mixed, as while they have only been defeated in one of their last eight league outings at Mewa Arena, they triumphed in just one of their four most recent top-flight games at the ground.

© Iconsport / Uwe Anspach, PictureAlliance

It seemed fitting that the game Bayern clinched the Bundesliga title in was another spectacle, with the club scoring four times, producing nearly five expected goals and taking 22 shots from inside the box against Stuttgart.

Vincent Kompany's side have in fact netted four or more goals 20 times this campaign, though they have now conceded at least two goals in three of their last six matches.

The visitors also managed to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday to reach their first final since 2019-20, and fans will note that the club won the Champions League that season.

Victory for the Bavarians on Saturday would extend their winning streak to nine matches, and it would also be their 17th success in 19 games.

Bayern have only failed to win four of their 25 away clashes this season, with their only defeat on the road a 2-1 loss against Arsenal in the Champions League in November 2025.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

L

D

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

D

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

D

W

W

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Mainz will still be without forward Benedict Hollerbach, who has been ruled out of the club's remaining games, so the team's attack will likely be led by Sheraldo Becker and Phillip Tietz.

Considering midfield stalwart Lee Jae-sung is dealing with a toe injury, the middle of the pitch may have to be marshalled by Paul Nebel, Kaishu Sano and Nadiem Amiri.

With nothing at stake for Bayern, it would be sensible if they opted to rest starters like Harry Kane and Michael Olise this weekend ahead of their clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Nicolas Jackson could be afforded a start up front, while natural full-back Raphael Guerreiro may come into the team as a right-winger.

If Joshua Kimmich does play in midfield, it would be surprising if he lasted the full game, and he could make way at half time for Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Caci, Nebel, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Kim, Ito, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Guerreiro, Musiala, Diaz; Jackson

We say: Mainz 05 1-3 Bayern Munich

Even if Bayern were to make several changes to their starting XI, they possess immense quality throughout their squad.

Mainz might be able to find their way onto the scoresheet given the visitors have not been flawless at the back, but the Bavarians should still comfortably win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.