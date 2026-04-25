Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Mainz 05 vs. Bayern Munich, FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Apr 2026 02:07

Saturday's Bundesliga games will have a significant impact on the race for Champions League football.

Bayer Leverkusen must beat FC Koln at 2:30pm if they are to make a late charge for top four, while Hoffenheim must get the better of Hamburger SV at 5:30pm in order to keep up the pace.

The other four games will take place at 2:30pm, with Mainz 05 hoping to get the better of Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

At the other end of the table, Heidenheim's clash with St Pauli, and Wolfsburg's home match against Borussia Monchengladbach, will both be important in the race for survival.

Augsburg will also host Eintracht Frankfurt, who will hope to end the final few weeks of a disappointing season on a high.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern Munich's title celebrations continue on Saturday, when they travel to Mewa Arena to face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians' 4-2 win against Stuttgart on April 19 increased their points tally to an unassailable 79, whereas this weekend's opponents Mainz are in 10th place with 34 points after 30 matchweeks.

We say: Mainz 05 1-3 Bayern Munich

Even if Bayern were to make several changes to their starting XI, they possess immense quality throughout their squad.

Mainz might be able to find their way onto the scoresheet given the visitors have not been flawless at the back, but the Bavarians should still comfortably win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mainz 05 vs. Bayern Munich, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Bayer Leverkusen cannot afford to drop points against hosts FC Koln on Saturday at RheinEnergieSTADION if they wish to finish in the Bundesliga's top four.

Sixth-placed Leverkusen's tally of 52 points means they trail fourth-placed Stuttgart by four points with only 12 to play for, whereas the Billy Goats are 12th with 31 points having drawn 1-1 with St Pauli on April 17.

We say: FC Koln 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln's record at home may not be perfect, but they have proven to be difficult opponents for almost every team they have hosted.

Bayer Leverkusen have not often been beaten in recent months, but they have frequently been held to draws, and they may be forced to settle for a point once again.

> Click here to read our full preview for FC Koln vs. Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Hartenfelser

The battle for European places continues this Saturday afternoon as Augsburg welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the WWK Arena for a tasty Bundesliga encounter.

Die Fuggerstadter gave their continental ambitions a major boost last weekend, while Die Adler are desperate to find some consistency, having failed to win back-to-back games since November.

We say: Augsburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

What a tough game to call! Augsburg returned to winning ways last weekend, but they needed a last-gasp goal to get the job done.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have been like a Kinder Surprise in recent months, turning up one week but not the next. With all that in mind, we are sticking with the 1-1 draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Darius Simka

Volkswagen Arena will be the backdrop for a crucial clash in the Bundesliga's relegation battle on Saturday, when Wolfsburg host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Die Wolfe will be looking to build on their rare victory last time out, while Die Fohlen will be eyeing an end to their four-game winless run.

We say: Wolfsburg 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg were lucky to escape with all three points against Union last time out, though they could be buoyed by the result, and end their shocking losing streak at Volkswagen Arena this weekend.

Gladbach have been resilient, but their inability to get wins over the line could see the pressure ramp up on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / HMB-Media

Bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim will welcome Bundesliga relegation rivals St Pauli to Voith-Arena on Saturday, knowing that defeat will confirm demotion to the second tier.

FCH will be desperate to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Kiezkicker will be hoping for their first win in seven games.

We say: Heidenheim 2-1 St Pauli

Heidenheim will be desperate to avoid the drop this weekend, so expect to see a spirited performance from the bottom club regardless of the result.

St Pauli would generally be the favourites given their league position, but having failed to win even once since February, they could be caught out on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Heidenheim vs. St Pauli, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the Volksparkstadion as Hamburger SV welcome Hoffenheim for a clash with huge implications at both ends of the table.

Die Rothosen have once again entered the relegation conversation following a poor run of form, while Die Kraichgauer are still pushing for Champions League qualification.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Hoffenheim

Looking at recent results and the number of red cards, it appears that Hamburg are imploding as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Hoffenheim are going in the opposite direction, and we are backing them to take a huge step towards their Champions League dream.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs. Hoffenheim, including team news and possible lineups