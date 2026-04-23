Preview: Hamburger SV vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 23 Apr 2026 20:19

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the Volksparkstadion as Hamburger SV welcome Hoffenheim for a clash with huge implications at both ends of the table.

Die Rothosen have once again entered the relegation conversation following a poor run of form, while Die Kraichgauer are still pushing for Champions League qualification.

Match preview

One win in nine games, fines from the DFB, penalties and red card madness - there is serious chaos and panic around Hamburger SV as we approach the end of the season.

Merlin Polzin’s men seemed to be heading for a quiet mid-table finish after capping off February with a six-match unbeaten run, though all that positivity dispersed following the return of their annual spring crisis.

For the last few years Hamburg have experienced a huge dip in results during spring, and that trend has shown no signs of stopping, with the club picking up five points from their last eight outings.

Hamburg’s poor run of results has seen them drop to 14th in the standings, sitting just five points clear of the relegation playoff zone and arch-rivals St Pauli.

Defensive issues have bubbled up to the surface in recent times, with Die Rothosen conceding 12 goals and five penalties across their last five outings.

Discipline is also a struggle for the hosts, who have picked up eight red cards this season - most recently during their 3-1 defeat to Werder Bremen last weekend.

The lack of discipline is not only on the field, considering two members of the coaching team were sent to the stands during that fiery clash in Bremen.

On top of that, the HSV fans (who are already leading the way in fines this season) clashed with the police in Bremen after setting fire to the toilets and launching flares onto the pitch.

© Imago / Sven Simon

While Hamburg desperately search for a breakthrough, Hoffenheim are dreaming of Champions League football following a tremendous campaign.

Christian Ilzer’s men moved within two points of the top four courtesy of their thrilling 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last weekend - a game which saw Andrej Kramaric convert two penalties, including one in the 98th minute.

Die Kraichgauer have already equalled the club record for the number of Bundesliga wins in a single season with 16, but they could go a lot further with four matches still remaining.

Nevertheless, securing a spot in the top four is the goal for Hoffenheim, who are looking to make just their second ever appearance in the Champions League.

The club will be confident of making progress, having already thrashed Hamburg 4-1 earlier this season.

In fact, the only real concern for Hoffenheim is their recent away form, which consists of just one win and 16 conceded goals.

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Hamburg remain without influential defender Luka Vuskovic, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury - two games which saw HSV concede seven goals.

Nigerian forward Philip Otele is also out of action due to suspension, following his red card in Bremen last weekend.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled with a thigh issue over the last couple of weeks, and he is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Yussuf Poulsen (thigh), Jean-Luc Dompe (foot), Miro Muheim (ankle) and Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) are also set to miss Saturday’s match.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, remain without Japanese defender Koki Machida, who has only managed to make one appearance this season due to his knee injury.

Valentin Gendrey has been out of action since the start of March with an ankle injury, while Czech forward Adam Hlozek has been in the physio room for most of the season with a calf issue.

Kramaric, who scored a memorable brace last weekend, is expected to start and make his 317th Bundesliga appearance.

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer Fernandes; Capaldo, Torunarigha, Omari; Jatta, Remberg, Gronbaek, Mikelbrencis; Vieira; Konigsdorffer, Glatzel

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Hajdari, Bernardo; Avdullahu, Burger; Lemperle, Kramaric, Toure; Asllani

We say: Hamburger SV 1-3 Hoffenheim

Looking at recent results and the number of red cards, it appears that Hamburg are imploding as we head into the final stretch of the season.

Hoffenheim are going in the opposite direction, and we are backing them to take a huge step towards their Champions League dream.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.