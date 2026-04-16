Preview: Werder Bremen vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 16 Apr 2026 23:22

Fighting for Bundesliga survival, relegation-threatened Werder Bremen will welcome Hamburger SV to Weserstadion on Saturday.

Die Werderaner are looking to avoid a third straight defeat this weekend, while HSV are hoping to bounce back from a loss of their own last time out.

Match preview

Werder have endured a turbulent and troubled campaign so far, and they look set for a tense finale as they head into the final five matches of the top-flight calendar within striking distance of their relegation rivals.

Die Werderaner manager Daniel Thioune took the reins from Horst Steffen back in February, and while he ended the club's dire 13-game winless run with a 2-0 victory over Heidenheim by the close of his first month in charge, the Green-Whites have continued their lacklustre form.

Last Sunday, the 51-year-old boss saw his side follow up their 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig with a 3-1 downing against FC Koln, marking the team's third defeat in four games.

The only solace Werder can draw from that stretch is the fact that they were able to get the better of 17th-placed Wolfsburg in a 1-0 triumph on March 21, a win that earned Bremen just their second clean sheet of 2026.

Such strife means that Thioune's men come into the clash 15th in the table, where their tally of 28 points has them a mere three above 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

With that in mind, Die Werderaner will be desperate to put points on the board in order to hold back the looming threat of demotion, though they will need to deny their poor home record to do so, considering that the hosts have only won once at Weserstadion since their 2-1 victory against Die Wolfe back on November 7.

© Imago / Eibner

Meanwhile, Merlin Polzin's Hamburger are also looking to secure their top-flight status after a commendable first back in the Bundesliga.

HSV currently sit 12th in the league, and their 31-point total has them six clear of the relegation zone with five games to play.

However, while Polzin's side are in a defensible position at the moment, their 4-0 thrashing by Stuttgart last Sunday extended their winless streak to four matches, a stretch that includes two defeats and two draws, going back to a narrow 2-1 win against Wolfsburg on March 7.

In total, Hamburger have dropped 10 points across their five most recent outings. Repeating that run could put HSV at serious risk of dropping down into the 2.Bundesliga, especially considering that all of Koln, Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder are in better form.

Keen to avoid being drawn into the chaos of an intense relegation battle, the visitors will see Saturday's showdown as a must-win, and after seeing their team lose just two of their last six on the road - both of which were against clubs in the top three - fans making the trip will be cautiously optimistic.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

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W

L

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Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Werder were already lighter in defence than ideal without goalkeeper Karl Hein (hand), and centre-backs Maximilian Wober (thigh) and Julian Malatini (ankle), but their injury woes were compounded by a suspension for fellow centre-half Marco Friedl, who was sent off against Koln.

In their absence, Amos Pieper and Karim Coulibaly could start at the heart of Thioune's backline, flanked by Olivier Deman and Yukinari Sugawara while right wing-back Mitchell Weiser remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Midfielders Wesley Adeh is also out with an ankle injury, and given that Jens Stage is a doubt due to a muscular issue, Senne Lynen and Leonardo Bittencourt to platform Romano Schmid behind striker Justin Njinmah, who should continue up top with Victor Okoh Boniface (knee) and Keke Topp (knee) injured.

As for Hamburger, their injury woes are largely concentrated in the frontline, where striker Yussuf Poulsen (hamstring) and left winger Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit (ankle) are both sidelined, while fellow wide man Jean-Luc Dompe (foot) is a doubt.

Looking to fill the gaps this weekend, Polzin may opt for a strike partnership of Ransford Konigsdorffer and Rayan Philippe once again, supported by Fabio Vieira. The Arsenal loanee is likely to be backed up by a midfield duo of Albert Gronbaek and Nicolai Remberg, with Albert Sambi Lokonga recovering from a thigh injury.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old goalkeeper Fernando Dickes is unavailable after suffering a shoulder injury, while fellow shot-stopper Sander Tangvik is a doubt due to illness, though Daniel Heuer Fernandes should be on hand to start between the sticks.

Given that centre-back Luka Vuskovic is a doubt with a bruised knee and right wing-back option Bakery Jatta has a hamstring injury, Warmed Omari, Jordan Torunarigha and Daniel Elfadli look set to form the visitors' defensive trio, with William Mikelbrencis and Fabio Balde at wing-back.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Coulibaly, Deman; Bittencourt, Lynen; Grull, Schmid, Agu; Njinmah

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Omari, Torunarigha, Elfadli; Mikelbrencis, Gronbaek, Remberg, Balde; Vieira; Konigsdorffer, Philippe

We say: Werder Bremen 1-1 Hamburger SV

Werder will be desperate to keep ahead of St Pauli this weekend, but while they could collect a point, they are unlikely to win considering that the hosts have lost three of their last four games.

Hamburger are also in poor form, and without a victory of their own for four matches, it would be a surprise to see them walk away victorious on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.