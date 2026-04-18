Liverpool transfer news: Reds midfielder 'preparing' to leave amid Aston Villa interest

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 16:03

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is reportedly preparing to leave his boyhood club in the summer transfer window.

A product of Liverpool's youth academy, Jones is one of the longest serving players at the club, managing over 220 appearances, scoring 21 goals across all competitions.

Despite his undeniable potential, Jones has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Arne Slot, managing just 12 Premier League starts this season.

With Jones entering the final stages of his contract and negotiations reportedly stalling, a summer departure from Anfield now appears increasingly likely.

Aston Villa eye move for Curtis Jones?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

The England international was linked with a move to Inter Milan during the January transfer window, and the Serie A giants could revive their interest.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also said to be monitoring his situation and could enter the race if he becomes available.

According to TeamTalk, Aston Villa have shown concrete interest in signing Jones, with a preference to keep him in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Villa conducted business last summer involving Harvey Elliott, and while that deal did not fully work out as expected, relations between the two clubs remain strong.

Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool this summer

© Imago

The Reds are reportedly planning a major midfield overhaul in the summer window, with both Alexis Mac Allister and Jones could be moved on.

Setting sentiment aside, Jones appears to have reached a crossroads at Anfield and may benefit from a move elsewhere to secure regular playing time and fulfil his potential.

From Liverpool’s perspective, it would be logical to cash in if he is not part of Slot’s long-term plans and reinvest in a more dynamic option such as Adam Wharton.

Liverpool have also been linked with Morgan Rogers, and it remains to be seen whether Jones could be included as part of a potential deal to strengthen their negotiating position.