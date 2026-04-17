Liverpool transfer news: Reds carry out 'significant background checks' on £70m Crystal Palace midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 17 Apr 2026 19:36

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their plans to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of next season.

After a disappointing campaign - with the Reds out of all competitions and only narrowly holding on to a Champions League spot - the club are expected to undergo another major squad overhaul this summer.

Key decision-makers Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are set to remain in their roles, while Arne Slot is also likely to be backed beyond the end of the season.

Midfield is one area in particular that requires significant restructuring, despite having some quality options already in place, and departures are expected to make room for new arrivals.

Liverpool eye move for Adam Wharton?

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According to TeamTalk, Liverpool have conducted extensive background checks on Wharton, who has quickly established himself as one of the most intelligent young midfielders in the league.

The former Blackburn Rovers player possesses outstanding technical ability, and his composure and elegance on the ball make him a standout performer.

The England international is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, but is reportedly open to a move this summer - a factor that could work in Liverpool’s favour.

The report adds that Crystal Palace would be willing to sanction a sale under the right conditions and are unlikely to stand in his way if he pushes for a transfer.

Palace have internally set a valuation of around £70m for Wharton, which would represent a club-record sale, surpassing the £68m Arsenal paid for Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool duo could be sold in the summer

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Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have been among the more consistent performers, but uncertainty surrounds the futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Mac Allister, who was instrumental during the 2024-25 season, has endured a noticeable dip in form this campaign and could be moved on, with Real Madrid reportedly interested.

Jones was linked with a move to Inter Milan in January, and although no deal materialised, there are indications that the Serie A leaders could renew their interest in the homegrown midfielder.