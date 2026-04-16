Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'putting the feels out' for new midfielder with duo facing uncertain futures

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Apr 2026 19:05

Liverpool are reportedly putting feelers out in the market for a midfielder as they prepare for another major rebuild in the summer transfer window.

After exiting all competitions and with Champions League qualification still hanging in the balance, Arne Slot has hinted at a busy summer ahead for the Reds.

While the Dutchman’s own position could come under scrutiny, there is a growing sense that the Liverpool hierarchy are likely to back him even in a worst-case scenario.

Upgrades are required across several areas of the squad, but strengthening the midfield remains a clear priority, particularly given the current lack of energy and athleticism in that department.

According to the Daily Mail, the process has already begun, with the club prepared to offload several players to create room for new arrivals.

Who could leave Liverpool next summer?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Beyond Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, the futures of most midfielders remain uncertain, highlighting the scale of the task facing Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes in the upcoming window.

Alexis Mac Allister, who was instrumental during the 2024-25 campaign, has experienced a noticeable dip in form, and the club must decide whether to persist with him as he enters the final two years of his contract.

Similarly, Curtis Jones could be allowed to leave if regular first-team opportunities continue to elude him, despite his undeniable technical quality and homegrown status.

Inter Milan were reportedly interested in signing him during the January window, and the Italian side could revive their pursuit in the summer.

Wataru Endo has also fallen down the pecking order, and his departure now appears increasingly likely.

Could Adam Wharton be a solution for Liverpool?

© Imago / Visionhaus

Following a disappointing season, questions have been raised over Slot’s tactical direction, making it difficult to predict the exact profile of players he will prioritise.

Liverpool have been linked with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, whose composure, energy and ability to control possession make him an attractive option.

A deep-lying playmaker with strong passing intelligence and ball retention skills, Wharton could help bring balance to Liverpool’s midfield, although the Reds are likely to face stiff competition from other Premier League clubs for his signature.