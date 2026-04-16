Preview: Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Apr 2026 18:08

Visitors Borussia Dortmund can deal a significant blow to Hoffenheim's hopes of securing a place in the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday at PreZero Arena.

Second-placed Dortmund's tally of 64 points dwarfs the total of Hoffenheim, who have 51 points following their 2-2 stalemate with Augsburg on April 10, and away side currently trail the top four by five points.

Match preview

Hoffenheim can have few complaints about their draw with Augsburg considering they produced less than one expected goal from 13 attempts, averaging just 0.08 xG per shot.

The hosts are currently winless in four Bundesliga fixtures, picking up just two points from a possible 12, though boss Christian Ilzer will know that his side still have to play third-placed Stuttgart, who are five points ahead of his team.

Die Kraichgauer have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven contests, a period in which they scored two or more goals three times.

Hoffenheim will hope to avenge the 2-0 defeat they suffered when they faced Dortmund in December 2025 in the reverse fixture, but they also failed to beat the visitors in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, and a loss would be their third in a row.

The hosts' record at PreZero Arena has been poor in recent weeks, with the club losing two and settling for one stalemate in their past three at the stadium.

© Iconsport / DPA Picture Alliance Archive

Dortmund were somewhat unfortunate that they were beaten 1-0 by Bayer Leverkusen on April 11 given the likes of Serhou Guirassy and Daniel Svensson missed strong chances in front of goal.

Boss Niko Kovac will not be particularly concerned about the threat of being usurped by the sides below his team considering his side boast an eight-point advantage on the chasing pack with just five matchweeks left in the season.

Dortmund's defeat brought to an end a four-game winning streak, and Leverkusen were the first team other than Bayern Munich to beat them in the Bundesliga.

BVB scored nine times in their past five fixtures - they conceded on just four occasions - and it should be noted that their defeat last time out was the first time in the league this term that they failed to find the back of the net.

Black and Yellow have found success on their travels recently, winning four and drawing one of their past five on the road in the top flight.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

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Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Fotostand

Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure has been linked with the likes of Liverpool this week, and he will be keen to impress in an attack that is also set to feature Tim Lemperle and Fisnik Asllani.

Leon Avdullahu may play as the deepest of three midfielders on the weekend, and he will have to provide support to centre-backs Robin Hranac and Ozan Kabak.

Dortmund could be without up to five players, including centre-back Emre Can (knee) and right wing-back Yan Couto (muscle).

The injuries in defence could lead to starts for Waldemar Anton, Nico Schlotterbeck and Ramy Bensebaini in a back three, while Julian Ryerson is likely to be used as a wing-back.

Striker Serhou Guirassy is dealing with a foot problem, so expect Fabio Silva to be used alongside Maximilian Beier and Julian Brandt in a front three.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Bernardo; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Lemperle, Asllani, Toure

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Bellingham, Sabitzer, Svensson; Beier, Silva, Brandt

We say: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim may boast home advantage, but they have been consistently underwhelming at PreZero Arena.

Dortmund managed to create numerous chances against Leverkusen, and if their forwards are more clinical on the weekend, they will likely take three points on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.