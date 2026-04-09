Liverpool transfer news: Reds scouts are watching 'explosive' £35m Mo Salah successor 'every week'

By Lewis Blain | 09 Apr 2026 12:43

Liverpool are stepping up their search for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, with recruitment plans already well underway ahead of his confirmed summer exit.

With a major reshuffle expected in the forward line, the club’s scouting network has intensified its efforts across Europe, focusing on emerging talent capable of filling the void left by one of the Premier League’s most prolific forwards.

Among those firmly on their radar is Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure, who is quickly establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young prospects.

Liverpool continue to scout Hoffenheim star Bazoumana Toure

© Iconsport / DPA Picture Alliance Archive

Liverpool have been monitoring Bazoumana Toure closely, with reports suggesting club scouts have been watching him “almost every week” in recent months, per reports in Germany.

The left-footed winger is valued at around £35 million, though that figure could rise depending on his performances at the upcoming World Cup. Under contract until 2029, Hoffenheim are in a strong negotiating position, but growing Premier League interest could test their resolve.

The Reds are not alone in their admiration, with top-flight rivals Aston Villa also keen, but their consistent scouting presence underlines just how serious their interest has become as they weigh up attacking reinforcements.

Bazoumana Toure being eyed as Mo Salah successor at Anfield

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

With Salah set to depart at the end of the season, the Merseyside giants are actively exploring profiles capable of eventually replacing his output and influence, and Toure appears to fit that mould as a dynamic, left-footed forward who can operate on either flank.

His ability to stretch defences, attack space and deliver in transition makes him an appealing long-term option rather than an immediate like-for-like replacement. Liverpool’s approach appears to be centred on developing the next star rather than signing an established name at peak value.

Toure’s versatility and upward trajectory align with the club’s recruitment model, particularly given the need to refresh the attacking line without disrupting the overall balance of the squad.

Who is Liverpool target Bazoumana Toure?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Toure has been regarded as an “explosive” winger by the official Bundesliga website, and is known for his blistering pace, direct dribbling and relentless work rate.

His style has even drawn comparisons to Karim Adeyemi, with both players sharing a preference for cutting in from wide areas, using speed to isolate defenders and delivering dangerous early crosses.

Equally comfortable on either flank, Toure has registered an impressive return of goals and assists in the Bundesliga this season, highlighting both his creativity and end product. His rapid rise from ASEC Mimosas to Sweden and now Germany suggests a player with both adaptability and a steep development curve.

For Liverpool, he represents a high-upside investment, and while he may not immediately replicate Salah’s numbers, his raw attributes and potential make him an exciting candidate to grow into a key attacking role at Anfield over time