Liverpool news: 'I'm missing him' — Gerrard reveals he wants former Reds star back at Anfield

By Axel Clody | 09 Apr 2026 08:21

Bayern Munich's attack has been one of the stories of the season, and their commanding win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg only brought it further into the spotlight. Luis Diaz, part of a fearsome front three alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise, is enjoying the best campaign of his career and setting personal records in the process.

Gerrard admits he is missing Diaz

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

The Colombian joined the German club last summer in a deal that brought Liverpool £64m. His departure from Anfield, however, has been keenly felt by supporters, and by club legend Steven Gerrard.

Speaking on TNT Sports' coverage of Bayern's 2-1 win at the Bernabeu, Gerrard suggested that Diaz could be the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. When they played together at Anfield, their roles were well defined, Salah on the right, Diaz on the left.

Gerrard also pointed to Olise as a potential Anfield recruit, and made no attempt to hide his desire to see the Frenchman in Arne Slot's squad. "The problem is, why would he leave Bayern Munich? A big club, they are challenging for the big honours, probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we have seen for a while. He is about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer. He looks like a really happy kid, settled. I don't think he is going anywhere. But yes, I would love him at Liverpool, and you know what? I wouldn't mind Diaz back as well. I'm missing him, I'm missing him," Gerrard said.

Despite that clear desire to strengthen the squad, Gerrard acknowledged the realistic difficulties of landing Olise. Before joining Bayern, the French winger had shone at Crystal Palace without attracting a firm move from one of the Premier League's biggest clubs. Now an indispensable part of Bayern's attacking unit, a departure looks highly unlikely.

Diaz's impressive Bayern numbers

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Diaz's move to Bayern has been a success both for the club and personally for the player. The Colombian ranks among the most important figures at the Allianz Arena this season and has set personal bests for goal contributions in European competition.

Beyond the statistics, Diaz has spoken openly about his happiness under Vincent Kompany and the benefits of playing alongside Kane and Olise, comments that are unlikely to encourage talk of a return to England.

"It makes me very proud to play in a team with Harry and Michael. They are technically spectacular," Diaz told Sky Germany. "Harry, for example, just does everything well. He has really surprised me. I had seen him play in England because we faced Tottenham several times — but it is one thing to see him on the opposing side, and quite another to share the dressing room with him and be on the training pitch together every day."