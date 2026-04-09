Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:38

Liverpool are set to be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Anfield.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker (muscle) remains unavailable for selection due to injury, and the same can be said for Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Wataru Endo (ankle).

One of few positives to come from Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to PSG in midweek was that club-record signing Alexander Isak made his first appearance for the club in more than three months after recovering from a broken leg.

The Swedish striker is in contention to play this weekend, but he is likely to begin as a substitute once again, so Hugo Ekitike is set to retain his starting spot as the central striker.

Soon-to-be-departing Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute in Paris, but the Egyptian king will seemingly return to the first XI on the right flank against Fulham, while Cody Gakpo will be hoping to force his way back into the side on the opposite wing.

However, under-pressure head coach Arne Slot may prefer to stick with Florian Wirtz on the left side of attack and Dominik Szobozlai in the number 10 role, as Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones all battle for starts in deeper midfield positions.

After playing as a right-winger in midweek, Jeremie Frimpong could be deployed as a right-back against Fulham, with Joe Gomez reverting to the bench after back-to-back starts.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are both expected to continue at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, while Andrew Robertson will continue to push Milos Kerkez for a start at left-back.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest