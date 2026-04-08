PSG vs. Liverpool: Arne Slor's Reds equal worst losing run since 2012

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Apr 2026 23:42

Liverpool have slumped to an unwanted 14-year record following a dismal run of results on their travels across multiple competitions.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, marking a significant low point in what has been a testing campaign for the outgoing Premier League champions.

Desire Doue and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia netted for Luis Enrique’s men on Wednesday and could have scored more, highlighting the chasm between the teams.

The latest setback represents the first time the club have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions since April 2012.

Liverpool form: Slot cannot stop Reds’ away blues

© Iconsport / News Images

The dismal away run began with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League before a frustrating 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion before the recent international break further dented their domestic momentum.

However, the most concerning result came in the FA Cup quarter-finals, where Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to lead Manchester City to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over a messy Reds side.

◉ L 1-0 vs. Galatasaray

◉ L 2-1 vs. Brighton

◉ L 4-0 vs. Man City

◉ L 2-0 vs. PSG



Liverpool have lost four consecutive away games across all competitions for the first time since April 2012. ? pic.twitter.com/68SFjK2Ibh — Squawka (@Squawka) April 8, 2026

The lack of defensive discipline has been a recurring theme with the team conceding nine goals while scoring just once during this four-game travel sequence.

Liverpool must now find a way to arrest this slide quickly if they are to avoid a total collapse of their season objectives.

Liverpool: How does current away form compare to 2012’s?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Statistically, this is the worst period of away form for the club since the final months of Kenny Dalglish’s second tenure in the 2011-12 season.

During that previous slump, the Merseysiders fell to consecutive defeats at Manchester United (2-1), Sunderland (1-0), Queens Park Rangers (3-2) and Newcastle United (2-0) before finally securing a victory over Blackburn Rovers in April 2012.

The current squad have shown similar fragility, having now recorded 16 defeats across all competitions this term (excluding the Community Shield), highlighting a clear regression from their title-winning heroics of last year.

Barring an Anfield miracle next week, the Reds are unlikely to mount any fightback based on the evidence of Wednesday night.